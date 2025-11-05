Weride Lists On Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Becoming World's First Publicly Traded Robotaxi Company In Hong Kong And US

HONG KONG, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (HKEX: NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its successful listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) under the stock code 0800, becoming the world's first Robotaxi company to be publicly traded on both Hong Kong and US exchanges.

With that, WeRide also becomes the world's first Robotaxi and autonomous driving technology company to achieve a dual primary listing on both HKEX and NASDAQ.

Under its Hong Kong listing, WeRide issued a total of 88.25 million shares (pre-greenshoe), with 17.65 million shares offered publicly and 70.60 million shares for international placement. The offer price was set at HKD 27.1 per share, raising a total of approximately HKD 2.39 billion (pre-greenshoe).

Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, had voluntarily committed to a three-year lock-up on October 28, 2025, pledging not to sell any of his shares for the next three years. This demonstrated the founder's and management team's confidence in WeRide's fundamentals and growth, as well as their full commitment to the company's long-term vision and global expansion.

"We are deeply grateful to our partners, investors, customers, and every member of the WeRide team. Your trust and dedication have helped turn our vision of autonomous driving into reality. Over the past eight years, WeRide has evolved from technological innovation to commercial operation, becoming the only company worldwide with products holding autonomous driving permits in seven countries, and deployments in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We firmly believe that safe and reliable autonomous driving technology will deliver huge economic and social benefits. Our Hong Kong listing marks a new beginning, and we will continue to lead with technology, drive global commercial deployment, and deliver long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders and society," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, at the listing ceremony.

Founded in 2017, WeRide was listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on October 25, 2024, becoming the world's first publicly listed Robotaxi and universal autonomous driving technology company. The HKEX listing broadens its investor base and access to capital markets, enabling deeper investment in technology R&D and accelerating the global deployment of its autonomous vehicle fleet.

Powered by its proprietary WeRide One universal autonomous driving technology platform, WeRide offers Level 2 to Level 4 (L4) products and services across smart mobility, smart logistics, and smart sanitation, including the Robotaxi, Robobus, Robosweeper, Robovan and ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems). With WeRide GENESIS, its self-developed, closed-loop simulation engine, WeRide has also significantly lowered road testing costs and safety risks, accelerating product iteration efficiency, market expansion speed, and commercial deployment scale.

Currently, WeRide is the only technology company in the world with products holding autonomous driving permits in seven countries – China, the UAE, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Belgium, and the US. The company operates a fleet of more than 1,500 L4 vehicles, including over 700 Robotaxis. Partnering with Uber in Abu Dhabi, WeRide operates the largest commercial Robotaxi fleet outside of China and the US. Looking ahead, WeRide plans to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis by 2030.

On industry collaboration, WeRide continues to attract leading global investors and ecosystem partners, building a strategic network with companies such as NVIDIA, Bosch, Uber, Grab, and Renault-Nissan. It is also the only autonomous driving company to receive investment commitments from ride-hailing giants Uber and Grab, highlighting its strategic position and leading role in the industry.

WeRide has achieved multiple key milestones in the global commercial deployment of L4 autonomous vehicles. In China, fully driverless WeRide Robotaxis are now commercially operating in Guangzhou and Beijing, with 24-hour autonomous services extended to major transport hubs such as airports and train stations. In core markets such as the Middle East and Singapore, WeRide maintains a first-mover advantage of at least 1.5 years over its competitors. In European countries such as France, Switzerland, and Belgium, WeRide is the only autonomous driving company to have commercially deployed an L4 vehicle fleet.

In the ADAS sector, WeRide and Bosch's jointly developed one-stage end-to-end assisted driving solution has successfully reached SOP and is set to enter mass production in 2025. These developments demonstrate the global adaptability and competitiveness of WeRide's technology and business model across various regions.

With strong technology competence and a global commercial footprint, WeRide has been recognized internationally, including twice on Fortune's Change the World list – the only autonomous driving company to date – and twice on Fortune's Global Future 50, ranking 16th this year, the highest among Chinese companies.

Following its dual primary listing on HKEX and NASDAQ, WeRide remains committed to its mission of transforming urban living with autonomous driving. The company will continue to advance autonomous driving technology, expand global commercial operations, and work with partners worldwide to build a safer, more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable smart mobility ecosystem.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in seven markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contact

...

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at