Indian Sikhs Reach Pakistan For Guru Nanak Jayanti Events

Sikh pilgrims before leaving for Pakistan to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar on Tuesday. PTI photo

Lahore- About 2,100 Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan via Wagah border on Tuesday to attend events related to the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, marking the first people-to-people contact between the two countries after the four-day conflict in May.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President and Punjab Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chief Sajid Mahmood Chauhan and Additional Secretary Shrines Nasir Mushtaq received the Indian pilgrims at the Wagah check post.

Akal Takht leader Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Shrimoni Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee delegation led by Bibi Gurinder Kaur and Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee's Ravinder Singh Sweeta were among those who crossed the Wagah border into Pakistan.

The Pakistan government had issued 2,150 visas to Indian Sikhs to attend Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI that some 2,100 Sikhs arrived in Lahore via Wagah on Tuesday.

He said that after completing immigration and customs formalities, the pilgrims departed for Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, by special buses.