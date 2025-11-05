Kenadyr Provides Operational Update On The Adelita Copper-Gold-Silver Project And Status Update Of Reactivation Transaction



Phase 1 Exploration Program: Drill program, detailed magnetic and geochemical surveys set to commence at Cerro Grande Skarn zone.

Fully Permitted for Exploration: All social, environmental, and exploration permits received, including a 20-year mining license over the high-grade Skarn discovery zone.

Transaction Status: Definitive agreements signed with Infinitum Copper (80%) and Minaurum Gold (20%); Infinitum shareholder vote approved the sale of principal asset; the transaction now awaits TSXV final approval.

Upsized Reactivation Financing : Final tranche expected to close in the coming weeks in conjunction with completion of the TSX Venture Exchange review process. Shareholder Call Scheduled: Management to host a shareholder call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF) (to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp.) ("Kenadyr" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on the Adelita Copper-Gold-Silver Project ("Adelita"), as well as the status of the ongoing reactivation transaction to consolidate 100% ownership of this district-scale asset (the " Transaction ") under Mexican subsidiary Exploraciones Margarita S.A. de C.V. ("Exploraciones Margarita").

CEO, Tim McCutcheon, commented, "Algo Grande is completing the final steps toward reactivating its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange as a new Mexico-focused copper project developer. Both the financing and title transfer of the Adelita Project will close upon final TSXV approval, with all seller approvals now complete and funds in place. The Company is fully financed to execute the first phase of exploration at Adelita, and our immediate priority remains closing the acquisition and advancing the ongoing program on site."

Live Investor Call - November 7th 11:00 a.m. EST

The Company will host a live investor call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST to provide a comprehensive update on the commencement of Phase 1 exploration and to outline strategic exploration objectives for 2026.

Adelita Permit Update

The Company is pleased to report that the Adelita Project is now fully permitted for exploration, with field activities scheduled to commence in November 2025.

Following renewed engagement with the local community in Sonora, Exploraciones Margarita obtained a social license on May 28, 2025, covering the Cerro Grande Skarn Zone in the north-central portion of the concession.

Subsequently, Exploraciones Margarita submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (MIA) to SEMARNAT in Hermosillo, Sonora, and on August 27, 2025, received approval to proceed with exploration and drilling at Cerro Grande.

Additionally, on July 17, 2025, SEMARNAT issued an underground mining permit covering the high-grade Cerro Grande Skarn Discovery Zone. Although the Company's near-term focus remains exploration, this 20-year mining authorization provides long-term flexibility and underscores the project's development readiness.

Phase 1 Exploration Program (Commencing November 2025)

The fully permitted Phase 1 exploration program is set to commence in November 2025 and will include the following:



First-pass drill program to focus on the Cerro Grande Skarn, testing mineralization at depth and along strike;

A detailed ground magnetic survey to delineate magnetite-rich skarn horizons and refine the 3D structural model;

A 50 × 50 meter soil-geochemistry grid to increase resolution across Cerro Grande and its northwestern extension; and Detailed mapping and sampling at the Mezquital and the Las Trancas targets to integrate new geological, geochemical, and geophysical data.







Figure 1. Adelita Project Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Map showing principal target areas within the Adelita Project. All technical information in this figure regarding the Adelita Project is derived from the "Technical Report for the Adelita Project, Sonora, Mexico," dated June 10, 2021, prepared by Mark T. Smethurst, P.Geo. for Infinitum Copper Corp., and filed under Infinitum Copper Corp.'s profile on SEDAR+ at . The data are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by Kenadyr Metals Corp.

Corporate Update: Transaction and TSXV Approval

The Company continues to advance toward final closing of the acquisition of 100% interest in the high-grade Adelita Copper-Gold-Silver Project, a district-scale opportunity in the prolific Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt.

All definitive agreements have been executed with both Infinitum Copper Corp., which holds an 80% interest in the project through Exploraciones Margarita S.A. de C.V., and Minaurum Gold Inc., which holds the remaining 20% interest. Additionally, Infinitum Copper shareholders have approved the Transaction (see Infinitum Copper news release dated September 27, 2024).

The Company is now in the final stages of the audit of Exploraciones Margarita and is advancing towards completion of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") review process.

Additionally, the Company anticipates that the third and final tranche of its previously announced reactivation financing will close in the coming weeks, in conjunction with the completion of the TSX Venture Exchange review process.

The Transaction constitutes a Fundamental Acquisition under TSXV Policy 5.3, and the Company's shares will remain halted pending completion of the Exchange's review and final approval.

A timeline for closing and trading resumption will be announced following receipt of TSXV approval of the Transaction.

About Kenadyr Metals Corp.

Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF), to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of the Adelita Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

The 5,985-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF KENADYR METALS CORP.,

"Tim McCutcheon"

Chief Executive Officer and Director