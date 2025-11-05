Precast Construction Market To Grow At 4.8% CAGR From 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Precast Construction Market Size And Growth?

The market size of precast construction has seen consistent expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $144.98 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach $149.13 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The historical growth of this market can be traced back to factors such as architectural flexibility, urbanization patterns, infrastructure progression, residential and commercial building activities, and shifts in regulations and standards.

Anticipated steady growth is forecasted for the precast construction market in the upcoming years, with a projected valuation of $180.05 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This predicted growth within the forecast period is credited to advancements in manufacturing techniques, the increasing demand for sustainable building, the escalation in urbanization projects, infrastructural investment, and the trend towards energy-efficient construction. Key trends identified for the forecast period are the collaborative project delivery models, the application of advanced material science, efficiency and labor optimization, resilience and disaster mitigation, along with prefabrication and modularization.

Download a free sample of the precast construction market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Precast Construction Market?

The precast construction market is projected to be propelled by the growth in industrialization and urbanization. The uptick in the middle class's income results in discretionary spending and altered consumption patterns, fueling demand for construction and thus creating opportunities for the precast construction sector. The urban population's share has risen to 56.2%, leading to an increased demand for construction services that focus on delivering high quality while conserving time and resources. For instance, The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) revealed that the infrastructure sector turned into the Government of India's main focus in April 2022. India plans to invest $1.4 trillion in infrastructure from 2019 to 2023 to secure the country's sustained growth. Thus, the rise in construction and infrastructure development is promoting the growth in urbanization and industrialization, stimulating the precast construction market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Precast Construction Market?

Major players in the Precast Construction include:

. Saint-Gobain SA

. Bouygues Construction

. CRH plc

. Holcim Group

. LafargeHolcim Ltd.

. Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

. IRCON International

. Taisei Corporation

. Balfour Beatty plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Precast Construction Market?

The rise in popularity of sustainable construction methods is a significant trend currently observed in the precast construction market. The construction sector is a major consumer of natural resources. Given the looming threat of climate change and the limits of available natural resources, there's escalating pressure on construction companies to minimize their environmental footprint. Enhanced efficiency and commitment to sustainable development in construction relies greatly on wider implementation of advanced technologies, government laws, cost control, materials, and cutting-edge sustainable construction practices. For example, as reported by edie, a UK-based media firm, in August 2024, sustainability targets have become part of 70% of construction projects. The proportion of industry experts who confirm the successful accomplishment of such targets has increased to 43%, a rise from a third in 2022. Moreover, there has been a 16% growth in the number of firms measuring their carbon emissions, with 70% currently monitoring their emissions.

How Is The Precast Construction Market Segmented?

The precast construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Structure System: Beam & Column System, Floor & Roof System, Bearing Wall System, Facade System

2) By Construction Type: Modular, Manufactured Homes

3) By End User: Residential, Non-residential

Subsegments:

1) By Beam And Column System: Precast Beams, Precast Columns, Precast Frames

2) By Floor And Roof System: Precast Floor Panels, Precast Roof Panels, Hollow Core Slabs

3) By Bearing Wall System: Precast Concrete Walls, Sandwich Panels, Insulated Walls

4) By Facade System: Precast Cladding Panels, Architectural Facades, Precast Decorative Elements

View the full precast construction market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Precast Construction Market?

In 2024, the most considerable region for precast construction was Asia-Pacific, which is also anticipated to experience the swiftest growth for the forecast period in the precast construction market share. The report on this market includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South Africa, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Precast Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Single Family Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2025



Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2025



Mineral Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "