Monaco - In an era when the line between entertainment and investment grows increasingly thin, Maxim Berin has positioned Berin Iglesias Holding as one of the few companies capable of transforming culture into an economic instrument. Headquartered in Monaco and operating across 30 countries, the group has become a blueprint for how luxury events can shape both perception and power.

From Private Evenings to Global Strategy

Founded two decades ago, Berin Iglesias Art Holding has evolved from an elite event agency into a full-scale cultural-production ecosystem. With 18 offices spanning Monaco, London, Doha, Milan, and Hong Kong, it orchestrates more than 200 events each year from discreet private galas to high-profile open-air festivals.

What distinguishes the holding is its strategic use of art as diplomacy. Each project merges music, gastronomy, and international relations, crafting experiences that resonate across finance, culture, and politics.“An event today must speak multiple languages the language of investors, of taste, and of timing,” says Berin.

The Business of Aesthetics

The luxury event industry, valued at over $40 billion globally, is notoriously volatile dependent on logistics, timing, and reputation. Yet Berin Iglesias Holding has achieved what many consider impossible: over twenty years without a single major cancellation.

Analysts attribute this resilience to a hybrid business model that fuses creative precision with corporate structure. Unlike many boutique agencies that rely on personality or brand spectacle, Berin built a networked infrastructure of creative producers, lighting designers, chefs, and hospitality partners over 120 specialists in total operating under a unified quality code.







Collaborations That Define a Generation

Over the past decade, Berin Iglesias Holding has produced concerts and galas with world icons such as Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, José Carreras, Elton John, Robbie Williams, Simply Red, Lionel Richie, Michael Bublé, OneRepublic, and Eros Ramazzotti.

Many of these productions appear under the umbrella of the Big Art Festival a series of invitation-only evenings where live performance meets haute cuisine. The concept has become a benchmark for modern cultural branding: limited access, maximum influence.

Navigating Global Change

The pandemic years 2020–2021 were a stress test for every event company on the planet. While much of the industry collapsed under cancellations, Berin Iglesias Holding pivoted quickly digitizing operations and preparing an eastward expansion into Qatar, Hong Kong, and Japan.

When borders reopened, the company re-emerged stronger, with a refined focus: long-term cultural platforms that merge live music with business networking. Each production now serves simultaneously as entertainment and a communication vehicle an arena where investors, artists, and policymakers meet under one aesthetic narrative.

Precision as Brand DNA

For Maxim Berin, luxury is not about extravagance but about trust. Each event begins with data geography, audience psychology, seasonal timing not with budget or celebrity names.

“The right event is not the biggest,” he notes,“but the one that fits its moment perfectly.”

This disciplined methodology has earned Berin Iglesias Holding a reputation as“the Rolls-Royce of European event management”: discreet, dependable, and exact. Within an industry defined by ephemerality, the holding's constancy itself has become a form of luxury.

Cultural Economics and Future Vision

The company's evolution mirrors a larger global trend: the transformation of cultural events into economic ecosystems. For investors and brands, elite festivals now serve as both networking platforms and market indicators spaces where the next partnership, collection, or investment round can be born over a concert dinner.

Berin sees this as the next frontier.“Culture is not entertainment anymore it's infrastructure. It creates trust, and trust drives business,” he says.

Looking ahead, Berin Iglesias Holding plans to expand its signature Big Art Festival across Europe and the Middle East, establishing it as a recurring cross-cultural franchise part performance, part dialogue.

The Quiet Power of Continuity

In a marketplace driven by spectacle, Berin's approach stands out for its silence. His events are rarely overshared online, yet they attract the same circle of global investors, collectors, and entrepreneurs year after year.

That consistency both aesthetic and operational may explain why the brand has endured while many others have vanished, after all, is the rarest currency in luxury. And in that sense, Maxim Berin has built not just a company, but a standard.







About Berin Iglesias Holding

Headquarters: Monaco | Offices: 18 worldwide | Founded by: Maxim BerinCore Activities: Luxury event production, cultural diplomacy, and high-profile concerts including the Big Art Festival

