Cranes Rental Market Top Leaders, Emerging Trends, And Development Strategies Forecast 2025-2031

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cranes Rental Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing construction, infrastructure, and industrial projects across the globe. The flexibility, cost-efficiency, and reduced maintenance offered by rental services make them a preferred choice. Key players such as Sarens NV, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works, and Lampson International are focusing on expanding fleets and adopting advanced lifting technologies.

The global crane rental market is projected to reach USD 68.04 billion by 2030 from USD 53.12 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The business report offers crane rental market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea, forecasts to 2030 and more. The top notch crane rental market research report covers detailed analysis of top players.

The crane rental market is expected to grow as construction, infrastructure, and energy projects worldwide expand rapidly. Companies would rather hire cranes to save on high ownership and maintenance expenses. Technological developments such as automation are enhancing crane efficiency and safety.

Download PDF Brochure:

By type, the mobile cranes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The mobile crane type is the most rapidly expanding in the crane rental market due to its versatility and ease of transportation. They can perform diverse lifting tasks in construction, industrial, and maintenance work. They are also flexible and efficient, and hence, preferred by contractors and even rental companies.

Heavy weightlifting capacity segment accounted for the second-largest share of the crane rental market in 2024

The heavy weightlifting capacity segment held the second-largest share of the crane rental market in 2024 as the size of construction and energy projects increased. Cranes are needed to move heavy materials in oil and gas, wind energy, and mining. To satisfy these construction projects that demand special cranes, rental companies are increasing their fleet of large-capacity cranes.

Infrastructure segment is expected to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period

The infrastructure segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the crane rental market during the forecast period. Cranes are essential for the construction of bridges, highways, ports, and power plants. Governments are significantly investing in infrastructure development to support economic growth. This continuous demand for large-scale projects results in a sustained high need for heavy-lifting equipment.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Middle East & Africa accounted for the second-largest share of the crane rental market in 2024

In 2024, the Middle East & Africa accounted for the second-largest share of the crane rental market, driven by substantial expansions in infrastructure, oil and gas, and renewable energy. This demand is largely fueled by countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are undergoing significant urbanization as part of their Vision 2030 initiatives. Additionally, the growth in road and airport construction, along with the development of industrial areas, is further boosting crane rentals in the region.

Crane Rental Companies

The crane rental market comprises major players, such as Liebherr (Germany), United Rentals Inc. (US), PALFINGER AG (Austria), Sarens NV (Belgium), Mammoet (Netherlands), and Manitowoc Company, Inc. (US). These key players adopt major strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions, to enhance their positions in the crane rental market.

United Rentals Inc. (US) is the world's largest equipment rental company. It operates extensively across the US and Canada, with a smaller presence in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through two reportable segments: General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment comprises the rental of general construction and industrial equipment such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving machines, and material-handling equipment; aerial work platforms, including boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment, like pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment represents the combination of four geographic divisions, such as Central, Northeast, Southeast, and West, and operates across the US and Canada. The company maintains a rental fleet with a total original equipment cost (OEC) of USD 21.4 billion, available for hire on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis. The fleet includes a wide range of equipment such as general construction and industrial machinery, aerial work platforms, trench safety systems, power and HVAC units, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage and modular office spaces, surface protection mats, general tools, and light equipment. The company regularly refreshes its fleet, selling used equipment through multiple channels such as online, auctions, brokers, and direct sales, while also providing repair services and parts for customer-owned machinery. United Rentals maintains a comprehensive inventory of crane rentals available in a variety of sizes, capacities, and models to meet diverse project requirements.

Inquire Before Buying:

Liebherr (Switzerland) is a leading technology company with a diverse range of products and services. It is recognized as one of the world's largest manufacturers of construction machinery, and the company also provides high-quality, user-focused solutions across various industries. The Group's holding company, Liebherr-International AG, is headquartered in Bulle, Switzerland. Liebherr's extensive product portfolio spans 13 segments, including earthmoving equipment, material handling technology, deep foundation machines, mining equipment, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, maritime cranes, gear technology and automation systems, components, refrigerators and freezers, and other related products. The company consists of over 150 companies operating in more than 50 countries worldwide. Liebherr offers flexible rental services for large cranes and specialized accessories, featuring the latest technology and the newest generation of tower cranes to handle demanding projects.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.