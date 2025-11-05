Hanley Investment Group Arranges $6.05 Million Sale Of Newly Renovated Grocery Outlet In Lake Arrowhead Resort Area

BLUE JAY, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the $6.05 million sale of a newly renovated, single-tenant, net-leased Grocery Outlet in Blue Jay, California, the gateway to the Lake Arrowhead resort area, which has more than four million annual visitors.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, a private developer based in North San Diego County. The buyer, a private investor from Los Angeles, was represented by Steven Gelber of Gelber Realty Corporation.

"We procured a repeat investor in a 1031 exchange, through a broker relationship that we had successfully transacted with in the past," said Asher. "The asset was a great fit for the buyer who owned another Grocery Outlet in their portfolio and was very familiar with the Lake Arrowhead trade area."

Asher added, "The buyer acquired fundamentally great real estate, ideally situated at one of the main entrances into Lake Arrowhead, and a seasoned store that has been open for over a year and established itself in the community as a strong-performing store."

The 24,000-square-foot building sits on 1.51 acres at 27315 North Bay Road and recently underwent a full remodel, converting a former movie theater into a new Grocery Outlet. It is the only Grocery Outlet within a 25-mile radius and one of just three supermarkets in a 20-mile trade area, Asher noted.

The Blue Jay site benefits from its prime location at the intersection of North Bay Road and Highway 189, one of two main arterials into Lake Arrowhead. The property offers excellent visibility, significant street frontage, and a large pylon sign. Within a one-mile radius, the average household income exceeds $149,000, underscoring the area's affluence.

Blue Jay is part of the Inland Empire, one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, having expanded 78% over the past 30 years, more than twice the rate of California overall.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO), based in Emeryville, California, and its subsidiaries operate 563 stores across 16 states. In 2024, the company added 67 stores, including 40 through its acquisition of United Grocery Outlet, and expects to open 33 to 35 more by year-end 2025. In the third quarter, Grocery Outlet reported revenue of $1.17 billion, reflecting a 5.4% year-over-year increase.

Grocery Outlet delivers a "value treasure hunt" experience, offering brand-name products at deep discounts through opportunistic buying. This constantly changing inventory encourages frequent visits and drives shopper engagement. The company extends this experience digitally with a localized marketing platform that alerts over 1.1 million subscribers to new arrivals and deals at their neighborhood store, reinforcing loyalty and repeat traffic. Its independent operator model allows each store to tailor its mix to local preferences while benefiting from national buying power, creating a flexible, high-margin structure that resonates in underserved and high-barrier markets.

"As an essential business and daily-needs tenant, single-tenant grocery investments have remained one of the most sought-after retail assets in this market," said Asher. "Investors see a flight to safety and security in the grocery sector, especially with a value grocery retailer like Grocery Outlet. Hanley Investment Group has experienced significant buyer demand for single-tenant, net-leased grocery assets in markets across the U.S., and we expect this trend to continue."

