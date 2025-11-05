Transforming IBM I Resilience: Maxava And Bluechip Bring Advanced HA Solutions To Sri Lanka

MENAFN - GetNews) System downtime is one of the most critical risks faced by modern businesses - not only in terms of financial loss but also potential reputational damage. Recognizing this, Bluechip Technical Services has partnered with Maxava, a global leader in IBM i high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) software, to deliver robust and affordable high availability solutions to Sri Lanka's financial services industry.

A Scalable and Flexible HA/DR Strategy

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Bluechip Technical Services is one of Sri Lanka's most established IT service providers. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including infrastructure, software, cybersecurity, and technical services.

Led by CEO Sentil Murugan, Bluechip partners with major global technology brands such as Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM. As an IBM Gold Business Partner, Bluechip plays a leading role in empowering Sri Lankan enterprises with IBM technologies, particularly IBM Power Systems and the IBM i platform, which are widely used across the country's BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) and government sectors that manage some of the nation's most critical and sensitive data assets.

Bringing Affordable High Availability to IBM i Customers

High availability solutions have long been essential for ensuring business continuity, but their cost has often placed them out of reach for many organizations. Bluechip sought a solution that could offer enterprise-grade reliability without the high price tag, one that would allow IBM i customers, especially in BFSI, to strengthen uptime and disaster recovery capabilities efficiently.

This pursuit led Bluechip to Maxava, a global software provider renowned for its advanced yet cost-effective IBM i HA and DR solutions. The new partnership establishes Bluechip as Maxava's primary partner in Sri Lanka, combining international software innovation with local expertise.

“There is a very strong IBM i market in Sri Lanka, but many customers cannot afford the more expensive HA solutions,” said Sentil Murugan, CEO of Bluechip.“Many customers still rely on manual tape backups or semi-automated DR tools that demand significant human effort on a daily basis. Now, with Maxava HA, we can offer a fully automated, cost-effective solution that meets the demands of modern financial institutions.”

Supporting National Resilience and Compliance

The Sri Lankan government and banking regulators have been emphasizing the importance of strong data protection and recovery practices across financial institutions. As banks and insurers strengthen their business continuity frameworks, solutions like Maxava HA are becoming increasingly relevant.

“The entire economy depends on banks maintaining uptime and ensuring critical applications can recover quickly in any event,” Murugan explained.“Maxava HA enables our customers to achieve these goals seamlessly, with powerful automation and reliability.”

Technical Excellence and Competitive Advantage

Murugan is confident that the combination of Maxava's high-performance software and Bluechip's experienced IBM i technical team will bring significant value to the Sri Lankan market. Features such as simulated role swap testing enable non-disruptive validation of failover readiness, a major benefit for 24/7 operations like banking and insurance.

He also highlighted the competitive total cost of ownership that Maxava HA offers.“There is no loss of functionality with Maxava compared to other solutions,” Murugan said.“It leverages IBM's remote journaling technology efficiently, requiring fewer system resources. Over time, customers will experience significantly lower ownership and support costs.”

Transparent Licensing and Fair Pricing

Maxava's licensing model follows IBM Processor Group– based pricing, which remains unaffected by the number of logical partitions or CPU cores used. This structure provides predictable costs and eliminates hidden hardware upgrade fees, an advantage for enterprises implementing multi-tier replication and disaster recovery setups.

Building Local Expertise and Self-Sufficiency

Bluechip is investing in comprehensive training and enablement to ensure seamless delivery and support for Maxava HA. Its team of senior IBM i specialists have completed technical certification and hands-on implementation training.

“There's a dedicated team engaged in both pre-sales and technical training,” Murugan said.“Our goal is to be fully self-sufficient in deploying and supporting Maxava HA for our clients.”

A New Chapter for IBM i in Sri Lanka

Having worked with IBM i technologies for over 25 years, Murugan has witnessed the evolution of high availability from a luxury to a necessity. With Maxava HA, Bluechip is making enterprise-grade resilience accessible to a broader range of Sri Lankan organizations, especially within the financial services sector.

In an era where uptime, compliance, and customer trust are non-negotiable, Bluechip and Maxava are together redefining what's possible for IBM i customers in Sri Lanka, helping them protect their systems, data, and reputation with confidence.