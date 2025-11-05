Custom Living Care Reminds Georgia Families: GAPP Will Continue Covering Pediatric In-Home Care Through 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)With insurance changes and healthcare costs top of mind for many Georgia families heading into 2026, Custom Living Care is reminding parents and caregivers that children with complex medical needs may still qualify for free in-home care under the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP)-regardless of income.

Administered through Georgia Medicaid, GAPP covers essential in-home pediatric nursing and personal care services for eligible children under 21. These services will remain fully funded through 2026, providing much-needed peace of mind to families navigating health coverage decisions for the upcoming year.

“Many families assume they have to wait until open enrollment or pay out of pocket for home healthcare, but GAPP is available year-round-and it's based on medical necessity, not household income,” said a spokesperson for Custom Living Care.“That's why it's so important to spread the word as we approach 2026.”

As a licensed GAPP provider, Custom Living Care helps families apply for and access services such as:



Skilled Nursing Care (RN & LPN) – For children with medical conditions requiring advanced care, including respiratory support, seizure monitoring, tracheostomy and gastrostomy care, and medication management.

Certified Nursing Assistant Support (CNA) – Assistance with feeding, bathing, dressing, mobility, toileting, and other daily living activities.

Personalized Care Plans – Customized for each child's condition in coordination with doctors, case managers, and families. GAPP Application Assistance – Full support navigating the application process and understanding eligibility, even during insurance transitions.



Custom Living Care also offers free consultations to assess eligibility and build a care plan-making it easier for families to transition into the new year with confidence and support already in place.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more about GAPP and 2026 coverage, visit .

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a premium home health care agency in Georgia, dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care tailored to each client's needs. The agency's team consists of experienced and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants, all of whom are fully licensed, background-checked, CPR-certified, and TB-tested to ensure safety and excellence in care. Specializing in pediatric healthcare services, Custom Living Care offers families trusted, professional support.