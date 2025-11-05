New Book Explores One Of The Most Urgent Questions Of This Era: Can Humanity Rise Above Its Nature?

MENAFN - GetNews) Are we destined to destroy ourselves-or evolve beyond the forces that divide us? A compelling new book, The Human Paradox: Conflict, Consciousness, and the Future of Civilisation by Paul R. Evans, confronts this pressing question with striking clarity and depth.

In The Human Paradox, Evans takes readers on an expansive exploration of the human story-drawing from history, psychology, religion, science, and philosophy to examine the roots of our collective struggle. From ancient epics such as The Iliad and The Mahabharata to the writings of Carl Jung, Gnostic teachings, and modern neuroscience, the book challenges readers to look beyond surface-level explanations and confront the deeper forces shaping human behavior.

With a compelling blend of intellect and urgency, Evans asks whether humanity can break free from its recurring cycles of conflict, ego, fear, and division-and what inner and societal transformation would be required to do so. The work is both a sobering reflection on our past and a hopeful call to consciousness about our future.

“We are capable of breathtaking acts of compassion, creativity, wisdom, and progress-yet also of devastating conflict and destruction,” says Evans.“Understanding this paradox is key to shaping a future that is not driven by fear, but by awareness, connection, and shared purpose.”

About the Author

Paul R. Evans is a writer and lifelong seeker who explores the deepest contradictions of human existence: our capacity to create beauty and meaning alongside our persistent tendency toward conflict. The Human Paradox is his first book-an invitation for thoughtful readers to reflect on who we have been, who we are becoming, and what we might yet choose to be.

Shaped by the tensions of the Cold War era, Evans grew up keenly aware of both humanity's fragility and its potential. Inspired by the hopeful visions of 1980s science fiction-worlds where humanity united to reach for the stars-he developed a lasting belief that our future can be rewritten through consciousness, cooperation, and courage.

Blending philosophy, literature, psychology, spirituality, and history, his work speaks to readers who feel that society is at a turning point. Rather than preach or predict, Evans encourages reflection, dialogue, and a renewed sense of responsibility toward the future we are collectively creating.

Evans, 53, lives in Hamilton, Scotland, with his wife and daughter. He has spent over 35 years working in the construction industry and holds a deep passion for reading, history, aviation, and innovation. He is currently developing a flood-protection invention inspired by a desire to protect communities from climate-related risks.

Availability

The Human Paradox: Conflict, Consciousness, and the Future of Civilisation is available now in print and ebook on Amazon: The Human Paradox: Conflict, Consciousness, and the Future of Civilisation - Kindle edition by Evans, Paul R. Religion & Spirituality Kindle eBooks @ Amazon.