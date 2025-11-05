600 Children Remain In Mandatory Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yuliia Ryzhakova, head of the children's services department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this during an online briefing, Ukrinform reports.

"In two territorial communities of the region where mandatory evacuation of children - together with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives - has been ordered, 600 children remain in 496 families," Ryzhakova said.

She noted that 597 children in 495 families continue to stay in the Druzhkivka city territorial community.

According to Ryzhakova, 101 children from 79 families were forcibly evacuated from the region over the past week - all from the city of Druzhkivka.

As of October 23, there were still 675 families with 827 children in the Donetsk region's settlements where mandatory evacuation is being carried out.

Mandatory evacuation of children with their families in the Donetsk region began on April 7, 2023.

