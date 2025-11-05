Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Conduct Raids In Occupied Kherson Region Searching For Ukrainian Symbols - Yellow Ribbon

Russians Conduct Raids In Occupied Kherson Region Searching For Ukrainian Symbols - Yellow Ribbon


2025-11-05 07:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by“Yellow Ribbon” on Telegram, citing resistance movement activists, according to Ukrinform.

“In Henichesk, Skadovsk, Tavriysk, and Nova Kakhovka, the occupying authorities are conducting raids in search of Ukrainian symbols,” the report says.

As noted, the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region has again launched a separate patrol that goes around courtyards, bus stops, and public places. They are looking for drawings of flags, inscriptions, and any references to Ukraine and Ukrainian culture. They carry paint with them and paint over or tear down anything they find. Local utility workers are also involved in this work.

Read also: Occupiers preparing to reopen drama theater in Mariupol

Such checks occur every few months when“too many” Ukrainian colors appear in cities.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right bank of the Kherson regio, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Illustrative photo: Yellow ribbon

MENAFN05112025000193011044ID1110302102



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search