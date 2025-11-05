Russians Conduct Raids In Occupied Kherson Region Searching For Ukrainian Symbols - Yellow Ribbon
“In Henichesk, Skadovsk, Tavriysk, and Nova Kakhovka, the occupying authorities are conducting raids in search of Ukrainian symbols,” the report says.
As noted, the Russian Guard in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region has again launched a separate patrol that goes around courtyards, bus stops, and public places. They are looking for drawings of flags, inscriptions, and any references to Ukraine and Ukrainian culture. They carry paint with them and paint over or tear down anything they find. Local utility workers are also involved in this work.Read also: Occupiers preparing to reopen drama theater in Mariupol
Such checks occur every few months when“too many” Ukrainian colors appear in cities.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right bank of the Kherson regio, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
Illustrative photo: Yellow ribbon
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment