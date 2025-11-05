Associate Professor, Law School & Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

Associate Professor Marta Andhov, PhD, is jointly appointed at both the Auckland Business School and the Auckland Law School at the University of Auckland. She is recognized internationally for her expertise in governmental contracts, public procurement law, and sustainability within business law. Marta's research focuses on the intersection of public and private law, particularly in relation to governmental contracts in the commercial sector, and extends broadly across international trade and competition law. Her work integrates sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and ESG concepts into legal frameworks governing governmental contracts, assessing their suitability, legal risks, and costs.

–present Associate Professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

2010 Law School and Business School, Law

ExperienceEducation