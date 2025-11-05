Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CCWX Founding Members To Host The Big Bet: Canada's All In Climate AMA During Canada Climate Week Xchange


2025-11-05 07:05:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - CCWX Founding Members is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, CCWX Founding Members will host The Big Bet: Canada's "All In" Climate AMA which aims to cut through the noise and foster a direct, impactful conversation on Canada's highest potential climate solutions this hybrid-format event, we have invited a group of Canada's thought leaders for a high-impact "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session, where we will hear their most audacious and strategic thinking. The core question for each expert will be:If you had to go 'all in' on one climate solution for Canada - one single initiative, policy, or technological breakthrough that would truly move the needle - what would it be, and why is it the definitive pathway for Canada to meet this moment?.

The Big Bet: Canada's "All In" Climate AMA is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

  • Date: November 24, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM EST
  • Format/Location: Hybrid / 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

To learn more about The Big Bet: Canada's "All In" Climate AMA, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .

About CCWX Founding Members
Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, the First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB), GLOBE, and the Responsible Investment Association (RIA).

For further information, please contact:

CCWX
...
CCWX
href="">Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit .

SOURCE: Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX)

MENAFN05112025004218003983ID1110302088



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search