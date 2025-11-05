CCWX Founding Members To Host The Big Bet: Canada's All In Climate AMA During Canada Climate Week Xchange
The Big Bet: Canada's "All In" Climate AMA is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.
Event details:
- Date: November 24, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM EST Format/Location: Hybrid / 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto
To learn more about The Big Bet: Canada's "All In" Climate AMA, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .
About CCWX Founding Members
Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, the First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB), GLOBE, and the Responsible Investment Association (RIA).
href="">Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit .
