Kuwait PM Attends, Patrons EU-GCC Business Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the 9th EU-GCC Business Forum was held on Wednesday, themed "Together for Shared Prosperity" at Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center.
On the occasion, His Highness the Prime Minister delivered a speech, in which he lauded the trade volume between GCC and EU states that exceeded EUR 150 billion annually.
His Highness welcomed Kuwait's guests attending the event, which is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), the European Union and the GCC Secretariat.
Inspired by its 2035 developmental vision, Kuwait is able and ready to lead changes and adapt to them, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah said, referring to the country's firm commitment to achieving peace, security and international cooperation.
Over the past years, Kuwait has hosted key events like the third EU-GCC Forum in 2019 and recently the 29th meeting of EU-GCC foreign ministers on October 6 that showed a strategic partnership to address global challenges in several fields like energy security, sustainability and geopolitical stability, His Highness the Prime Minister noted.
He said relations between GCC and EU are deep-rooted and have become an exemplary of multiple international partnerships through which "we seek accelerating economic diversity and climate-friendly trade, and pushing innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.
This collaboration is shown in the domains of renewable energy, advanced technology, healthcare, food security and innovative industries, he elaborated.
"These domains are strategic pillars of stability and openness in our two regions and international community," His Highness the Prime Minister concluded.
Speaking in the forum, GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi extolled the GCC-EU historic relations, which embody the spirit of real partnership.
In addition, KDIPA Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah underlined the depth of relations between GCC and EU states.
During his speech, he hoped that the forum would form an effective platform to share views, ideas and expertise.
In his speech, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic hoped that volume trade between the two sides would grow.
He noted that he held meetings with Kuwaiti government officials within the framework of efforts aimed at enhancing economic relations.
The forum featured some senior GCC and EU officials, and heads of banking and trade entities and institutions, along Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Acting Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments. (end)
