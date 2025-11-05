403
EU Seeks To Build Long-Term Trade Partnership With GCC Countries -- Commissioner
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Enzi
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic said he was doing his utmost to build a long-term trade and investment partnership with the GCC member countries.
Speaking to KUNA on the fringes of the Ninth EU-GCC Business Forum in Kuwait on Wednesday, he said the two-day event, which opened yesterday, was part of efforts to increase the trade and investment exchanges.
The Slovak diplomat noted that the forum plays an essential role in bringing together the business leaders to discuss investment.
It takes place in a crucial stage for global trade where the EU focuses on working with close partners for accelerating the free trade talks, Sefcovic pointed out.
The EU looks forward to signing a free trade agreement that could pave the way for wider trade relations and more business deals in the future, he affirmed.
Sefcovic commended Kuwait's role in the annual forum and its contributions to the enhancement of trade cooperation.
The State of Kuwait is a very important investor in the EU countries, he said, noting that the New Kuwait Vision 2035 is an ambitious strategy for turning the country into a regional logistic hub with a modern infrastructure.
The EU prioritizes cooperation with the GCC countries to launch joint ventures in various fields, and keeps in touch with the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi in this regard, the trade commissioner disclosed.
Cooperation between the two sides bore the fruit in building the Riyadh Metro and Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, he said, voicing for launching more mega projects in the future. (end)
