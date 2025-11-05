The Bahamas Strengthens Global Tourism Partnerships At World Travel Market London 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is deepening relationships with global tourism partners at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, one of the largest and most influential shows in the world.

Taking place from 4–6 November at ExCeL London, WTM London unites tourism leaders, airline partners, tour operators, travel advisors, and media from more than 180 countries. The global gathering provides a vital platform for collaboration, business exchange, and knowledge sharing, shaping how destinations connect with travellers around the world.

The Bahamas delegation, led by Director General Latia Duncombe, includes senior leaders from the Ministry, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, the Out Islands Promotion Board, and key industry stakeholders. Together, they are engaging with long-standing and emerging partners across the travel trade, airline, and media sectors who travel from around the world to London for this premier global tourism event. Their collective goal: to increase stopover visitor growth, strengthen year-round demand, and deepen relationships that support greater airlift, product diversification, and visibility for The Bahamas' 16 island destinations.

During the week, Director General Duncombe will also participate in multiple panel discussions, sharing insights on sustainable tourism, regional collaboration, and community-driven destination development, further amplifying The Bahamas' voice among global tourism leaders.

“World Travel Market brings together the global tourism community; the partners, operators, and innovators who drive travel forward,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism.“For The Bahamas, it is a valuable opportunity to engage directly with those who shape how the world travels, while showcasing the creativity, culture, and warmth that make our islands truly unique.”

The Bahamas' participation at WTM London underscores its ongoing commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth. Beyond business meetings, conference attendees and media will also experience the energy of a live Junkanoo showcase at TrendFest, celebrating Bahamian culture and artistry on a global stage.

Through its presence at World Travel Market London, The Bahamas reaffirms its role as a trusted partner and leading destination, continuously evolving, connected, and inspired by the world it welcomes.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas comprises more than 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, each offering distinct experiences. Located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it provides an easy escape for travellers seeking relaxation and adventure. The Bahamas offers world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of pristine beaches - making it one of the most beautiful and diverse destinations on Earth. Discover why it's Better in The Bahamas at Bahamas or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

Attachments



World Travel Market 2025 Sustainability Summit

CONTACT: Rissie Demeritte The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism... Bahamas USA FINN Bahamas...