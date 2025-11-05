Bitmart Global CEO Nenter (Nathan) Chow Joins Forbes Business Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, the global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across more than 180 countries, has announced the appointment of its Global CEO, Nenter (Nathan) Chow, to the Forbes Business Council. This highly selective, invitation-only council brings together distinguished business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to share expertise and advance industry standards. Chow's inclusion underscores his leadership in BitMart's international expansion and reflects the company's evolution into a financial inclusion architect, leveraging digital asset technology and AI-driven innovation to link traditional and decentralized finance.





"I am honored by this prestigious appointment and look forward to collaborating with innovative peers on the Forbes Council," said Chow. "This is a unique opportunity to accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets and further our mission to foster financial empowerment and an inclusive society."

The Forbes Business Council stands as one of the world's most respected forums for business leaders to exchange insights, share best practices, and steer conversations around the future of global commerce. Membership is strictly by invitation, convening executives whose leadership and experience represent the pinnacle of professional achievement. Within this network, peer-driven knowledge meets rigorous research to catalyze innovation, growth, and responsible enterprise.

Chow's expertise spanning traditional finance, decentralized finance, blockchain innovation, and venture investing positions him as an influential voice within the Council. His contributions are set to illuminate standards and best practices in the fast-changing digital asset economy. Chow began his cryptocurrency journey in 2016 as an early investor in bitcoin and ethereum, recognizing digital assets' transformative promise. He left Wall Street in 2022 for a venture capital role at Animoca Brands, leading investments and strategic partnerships across Web3 ecosystems and institutional circles. In April 2025, Chow was appointed Global CEO of BitMart to expand the global business and drive the company's financial inclusion mission.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Business Council is an exclusive, peer-driven platform uniting accomplished business owners and executives worldwide. Members are hand-selected by Forbes' selection committee in partnership with the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), enabling exceptional leaders to collaborate and access resources crucial for success in today's dynamic environment.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.

CONTACT: Chenkai press at