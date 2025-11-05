Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of James Hardie, Avantor, And Wildermuth Fund To Contact The Firm About Their Rights In Filed Class Action Lawsuits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX), Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), and Wildermuth Fund (NASDAQ:WEFCX, NASDAQ:WESFX. NASDAQ:WEIFX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)



Class Period: May 20, 2025 through August 18, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James Hardie's key North America Fiber Cement segment was experiencing weakening demand due to distributor inventory destocking known to the Company by April and early May 2025; and (2) despite this knowledge, the Company falsely represented that demand remained strong and that inventory levels were "normal"; and (3) on August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed a 12% sales decline in the segment, attributing it to "normalization of channel inventories," and warned of continued weakness; and (4) following this news, the Company's share price dropped more than 34% thereby damaging investors.

For more information on the James Hardie lawsuit go to:



Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)



Class Period: March 5, 2024, through October 28, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2025



According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Plaintiff alleges that on October 29, 2025, the Company reported weak third quarter 2025 financial results, including -5% organic revenue growth (below defendants' August guidance), and a net loss of $712 million, which defendants primarily attributed to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $785 million. Defendants revealed that the impairment charge was necessary due in part to "competitive pressures" that had "meaningfully impacted" the Company's margins and further admitted that the Company had lost several large accounts. On this news, the price of Avantor common stock declined $3.50 per share, or more than 23%, from a close of $15.08 per share on October 28, 2025, to close at $11.58 per share on October 29, 2025.

For more information on the Avantor lawsuit go to:



Wildermuth Fund (NASDAQ:WEFCX, NASDAQ:WESFX. NASDAQ:WEIFX)



Class Period: November 1, 2020 through June 29, 2023



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2025



Wildermuth Fund (the“Fund”) is a closed-end investment company that operated as an interval mutual fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and Wildermuth Advisory, LLC (the“Adviser”) served as the Fund's investment adviser until November 1, 2023. WithumSmith+Brown, PC's was the Fund's auditor during the Class Period.



The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, by (1) miscalculating the fair value of the Fund's investments without sufficient, reliable evidence to support them; (2) failing to disclose that certain portfolio companies with questionable going concern value were being propped up with monthly cash infusions by the Fund; and (3) intentionally inflating the Fund's net asset value, leading to the payment of excessive and unearned advisory fees to the Adviser, all of which damaged Class members.

For more information on the Wildermuth Fund lawsuit go to:



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

