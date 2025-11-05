Pharmacorp Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (“PharmaCorp” or the“Company”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the“Underwriters”) co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 35.7 million units (the“Units”) in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.42 per Unit (the“Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$15.0 million (the“Offering”).

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (a“Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“Warrant”) of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share of C$0.50 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for future acquisition opportunities and general working capital requirements.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 12, 2025 (the“Closing Date”) and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the“Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable, in whole or in part, by Canaccord, on behalf of the Underwriters, giving notice to the Company at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase, or to find substituted purchasers for, up to an additional number of Units, Common Shares or Warrants, or any combination thereof, equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the“Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 14, 2025 (the“Base Shelf Prospectus”) will be filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Delivery of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the“access equals delivery” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, following filing thereof, and the Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained on SEDAR+ at and from Canaccord Genuity Corp. at... or Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited at.... The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus, and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ at before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains“forward-looking information” regarding the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: to the Offering, including the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, receipt of all regulatory and TSXV approvals and the intended use of proceeds; and the Company's goal to accelerate its national growth strategy and to continue to acquire pharmacies through its alliance with PharmaChoice Canada and to operate such pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: obtaining all approvals for the Offering, market acceptance of the Company's business model and market demand for future financing opportunities for the Company's securities; the supply of satisfactory pharmacies coming to market for purchase by the Company at prices satisfactory to Company, and the ability of the Company to acquire such pharmacies; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Company being equal to or greater than historical volumes‎. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.