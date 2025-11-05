Highpeak Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results And Recent Management Changes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and recent management changes. Highlights

Third Quarter 2025

Sales volumes averaged approximately 47.8 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), consistent with the second quarter.

Net loss was $18.3 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $139.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $3.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share.

Capital expenditures were $86.6 million, excluding acquisitions, a reduction of over 30% compared to the second quarter.

Lease operating expenses averaged $6.57 per Boe, excluding workover expenses, consistent with the first half of 2025. Extended all debt maturities to September 2028 and increased liquidity by over $170 million.

Recent Events

On September 16, 2025, the Company announced the appointment of Michael Hollis as President and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Silver as a director of the Board.

On November 5, 2025, the Company announced Michael Hollis as permanent Chief Executive Officer and Jason Edgeworth, member of the Board since 2023, as Chairman of the Board. On November 4, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in December 2025.

HighPeak President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hollis, said“I'm honored to step in as HighPeak's next CEO. With our new Chairman of the Board and the entire team pulling in the same direction, we're moving forward with purpose and a sense of urgency. We know we have some issues to fix: our debt is high, and we have, at times, drifted without a clear long-term plan. We will rebuild trust the only way that works - through steady, consistent results. We will run a tight, disciplined operation built on sound business principles. Our assets are strong, our people are capable, and our commitment to managing cash flow and capital is steadfast.” Third Quarter 2025 Operational Update HighPeak's sales volumes during the third quarter of 2025 averaged 47.8 MBoe/d. Third quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 66% crude oil and 83% liquids. The Company averaged one drilling rig and less than one frac crew during the third quarter, drilled 6 gross (6.0 net) horizontal wells and turned-in-line 9 gross (8.9 net) producing wells. On September 30, 2025, the Company had 19 gross (19.0 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion. The Company picked up a second drilling rig in early October and recently finished its second simul-frac completion operation on a six well pad in its Flat Top operating area. Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results HighPeak reported net loss of $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, or ($0.15) per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $139.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $2.9 million or $0.02 per diluted share. Upon closing the amendment to our Term Loan Credit Agreement on August 1, 2025, the Company recognized a combined loss on extinguishment of debt of $25.4 million, including the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs of $9.2 million, the remaining unamortized original issue discount of $11.5 million and $4.7 million in premiums paid to exiting lenders. Third quarter average realized prices were $65.63 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.40 per Bbl of NGL and $1.07 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $42.91 per Boe, or 66% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, third quarter average realized prices were $65.60 per Bbl of crude oil, $17.40 per Bbl of NGL and $1.92 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $43.74 per Boe. HighPeak's cash costs for the third quarter were $11.97 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.57 per Boe, workover expenses of $1.00 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.28 per Boe and G&A expenses of $2.12 per Boe. As a result, the Company's unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $30.94 per Boe, or 72% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter. The increase in the Company's third quarter G&A was primarily attributable to legal and severance costs related to the retirement of our former Chairman and CEO. HighPeak's total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the third quarter of 2025 were $86.6 million, a decrease of 31% compared with the second quarter of 2025. Hedging Crude oil. As of September 30, 2025, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per barrel (“Bbl”):

Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per

Day Index Swap Price

per

Bbl Costless

Collar Floor

Price per

Bbl Costless

Collar Ceiling

Price

per Bbl Crude Oil: Oct – Dec 2025 Swap 1,800 WTI Cushing $ 63.77 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2025 Basis Swap 20,000 Argus WTI Cushing $ 0.97 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2025 Costless Collar 15,850 WTI Cushing $ - $ 60.53 $ 69.65 Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 2,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.14 $ - $ - Jan – Mar 2026 Costless Collar 14,350 WTI Cushing $ - $ 60.58 $ 69.92 Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ - $ - Apr – Jun 2026 Costless Collar 12,350 WTI Cushing $ - $ 59.87 $ 66.82 Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ - $ - Jul – Sep 2026 Costless Collar 12,000 WTI Cushing $ - $ 59.83 $ 66.84 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2026 Costless Collar 9,800 WTI Cushing $ - $ 59.80 $ 65.31 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ - $ - Jan – Mar 2027 Costless Collar 8,900 WTI Cushing $ - $ 59.78 $ 65.24

The Company's crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing.

Natural gas. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu.

Settlement Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract MMBtu

Per Day Index Price per

MMBtu Natural Gas: Oct – Dec 2025 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.43 Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.39 Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 19,667 HH $ 4.30

The Company's natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing.

Dividends

During the third quarter of 2025, HighPeak's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in November 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on December 23, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2025.

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2025. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at under the“Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company's earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at .

Conference Participation

HighPeak Energy will participate in the upcoming Bank of America Securities Global Energy Conference 2025, to be held from November 11-12, 2025, located at the St. Regis hotel in Houston, Texas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words“believes,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“continue,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“future,”“potential,”“estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the“Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company's review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company's Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company's ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2025 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company's operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company's guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2025 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company's control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company's properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,913 $ 86,649 Accounts receivable 54,556 85,242 Derivative instruments 17,335 7,582 Inventory 9,906 10,952 Prepaid expenses 4,628 4,587 Total current assets 251,338 195,012 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 4,358,116 3,959,545 Unproved properties 67,887 70,868 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,495,689 ) (1,184,684 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,930,314 2,845,729 Other property and equipment, net 3,052 3,201 Derivative instruments 3,083 - Other noncurrent assets 16,975 19,346 Total assets $ 3,204,762 $ 3,063,288 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,000 $ 120,000 Accounts payable – trade 44,623 74,011 Revenues and royalties payable 29,966 26,838 Other accrued liabilities 24,057 22,196 Accrued capital expenditures 23,162 35,170 Operating leases 885 719 Derivative instruments - 5,380 Advances from joint interest owners - 316 Total current liabilities 152,693 284,630 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,162,300 928,384 Deferred income taxes 246,469 232,398 Asset retirement obligations 15,699 14,750 Derivative instruments 772 - Operating leases 327 670 Stockholders' equity Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 1,163,203 1,166,609 Retained earnings 463,286 435,834 Total stockholders' equity 1,626,502 1,602,456 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,204,762 $ 3,063,288





HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 190,773 $ 270,636 $ 633,920 $ 827,595 NGL and natural gas sales (1,911 ) 942 12,790 7,013 Total operating revenues 188,862 271,578 646,710 834,608 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 33,312 35,413 102,600 98,482 Production and ad valorem taxes 10,016 15,412 37,559 46,410 Exploration and abandonments 2,278 362 3,651 1,027 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 100,636 136,578 311,187 395,121 Accretion of discount 285 241 785 722 General and administrative 9,329 4,971 21,345 14,391 Stock-based compensation 177 3,753 442 11,326 Total operating costs and expenses 156,033 196,730 447,569 567,479 Other expense 222 1,404 2,711 3,405 Income from operations 32,607 73,444 166,430 263,724 Interest and other income 1,165 2,172 2,336 6,964 Interest expense (37,150 ) (42,579 ) (110,550 ) (129,204 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 6,913 32,334 25,432 (23,411 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (25,437 ) - (25,437 ) - (Loss) income before income taxes (21,902 ) 65,371 58,211 118,073 Provision for income taxes (3,567 ) 15,438 14,035 31,985 Net (loss) income $ (18,335 ) $ 49,933 $ 44,176 $ 86,088 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic net (loss) income $ (0.15 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.62 Diluted net (loss) income $ (0.15 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 124,807 124,988 124,807 125,595 Diluted 124,807 129,094 125,587 129,581 Dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 44,176 $ 86,088 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes 14,071 30,898 Loss on extinguishment of debt 25,437 - (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (25,432 ) 23,411 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments 7,988 (11,897 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,215 6,199 Amortization of discounts on long-term debt 5,714 7,385 Stock-based compensation expense 442 11,326 Accretion expense 785 722 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 311,187 395,121 Exploration and abandonment expense 2,874 386 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 30,686 18,145 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 3,334 (12,387 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (7,973 ) (4,524 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 418,504 550,873 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (394,395 ) (452,148 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (28,473 ) (13,214 ) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (4,475 ) (10,367 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 570 118 Other property additions (31 ) (216 ) Net cash used in investing activities (426,804 ) (475,827 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement 180,000 - Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement 30,000 - Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement (60,000 ) (90,000 ) Repayments under Senior Credit Facility Agreement (30,000 ) - Dividends paid (15,545 ) (15,082 ) Debt issuance costs (7,700 ) (58 ) Premium on extinguishment of debt (4,750 ) - Cash paid for tax withholding on vested equity awards (3,849 ) - Dividend equivalents paid (1,593 ) (1,602 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1 1 Repurchased shares under buyback program - (27,247 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 86,564 (133,988 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 78,264 (58,942 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,649 194,515 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 164,913 $ 135,573





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Average Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 31,594 38,710 34,552 38,581 NGLs (Bbls) 8,279 6,497 7,824 5,890 Natural gas (Mcf) 47,795 36,831 44,862 32,418 Total (Boe) 47,839 51,346 49,853 49,874 Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives): Crude oil per Bbl $ 65.63 $ 75.99 $ 67.20 $ 78.29 NGL per Bbl $ 17.40 $ 21.14 $ 20.55 $ 21.96 Natural gas per Mcf $ 1.07 $ 0.42 $ 1.61 $ 0.58 Total per Boe $ 42.91 $ 57.49 $ 47.52 $ 61.07 Margin Data ($ per Boe): Average price $ 42.91 $ 57.49 $ 47.52 $ 61.07 Lease operating expenses (6.57 ) (7.12 ) (6.58 ) (6.74 ) Expense workovers (1.00 ) (0.38 ) (0.96 ) (0.47 ) Production and ad valorem taxes (2.28 ) (3.26 ) (2.76 ) (3.40 ) $ 33.06 $ 46.73 $ 37.22 $ 50.46





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income as reported $ (18,335 ) $ 49,933 $ 44,176 $ 86,088 Participating basic earnings (531 ) (4,835 ) (4,129 ) (8,280 ) Basic (losses) earnings attributable to common shareholders (18,866 ) 45,098 40,047 77,808 Reallocation of participating earnings - 66 14 102 Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (18,866 ) $ 45,164 $ 40,061 $ 77,910 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 124,807 124,988 124,807 125,595 Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options - 1,952 - 1,832 Dilutive unvested restricted stock - 2,154 780 2,154 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 124,807 129,094 125,587 129,581 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.62 Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.60





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net (loss) income $ (18,335 ) $ 49,933 $ 44,176 $ 86,088 Interest expense 37,150 42,579 110,550 129,204 Interest and other income (1,165 ) (2,172 ) (2,336 ) (6,964 ) Provision for income taxes (3,567 ) 15,438 14,035 31,985 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 100,636 136,578 311,187 395,121 Accretion of discount 285 241 785 722 Exploration and abandonment expense 2,278 362 3,651 1,027 Stock based compensation 177 3,753 442 11,326 Derivative related noncash activity (3,266 ) (33,775 ) (17,444 ) 11,514 Loss on extinguishment of debt 25,437 - 25,437 - Other expense 222 1,404 2,711 3,405 EBITDAX 139,852 214,341 493,194 663,428 Cash interest expense (35,191 ) (38,020 ) (99,621 ) (115,620 ) Other (a) 715 53 (1,117 ) 1,831 Discretionary cash flow 105,376 176,374 392,456 549,639 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14,863 729 26,048 1,234 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,239 $ 177,103 $ 418,504 $ 550,873 (a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September

30, Nine Months Ended September

30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,239 $ 177,103 $ 418,504 $ 550,873 Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities (14,863 ) (729 ) (26,048 ) (1,234 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 105,376 176,374 392,456 549,639 Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (88,238 ) (140,251 ) (394,395 ) (452,148 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (15,566 ) (7,988 ) (28,473 ) (13,214 ) Free cash flow $ 1,572 $ 28,135 $ (30,412 ) $ 84,277





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 Amounts Amounts per Diluted Share Amounts Amounts per Diluted Share Net (loss) income $ (18,335 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 44,176 $ 0.32 Noncash derivative gain, net (3,266 ) (0.03 ) (17,444 ) (0.13 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 25,437 0.21 25,437 0.19 G&A expense related to CEO retirement 3,412 0.03 3,412 0.03 Abandoned leasehold and p&a expenses 2,014 0.02 2,874 0.02 Other expense 222 0.00 2,711 0.02 Stock-based compensation 177 0.00 442 0.00 Income tax adjustment for above items * (5,879 ) (0.05 ) (3,661 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,782 $ 0.03 $ 57,947 $ 0.42 * Assuming a 21% tax rate

