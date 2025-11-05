Matrix Service Company Reports Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Results Reaffirms Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading provider of engineering and construction services to the energy and industrial markets, today announced results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended September 30, 2025. FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $211.9 million, an increase of 28%

Net loss per share of $(0.13) versus $(0.33); adjusted net loss per share of $(0.01) versus $(0.33)

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million versus $(5.9) million

Liquidity at September 30, 2025 of $248.9 million with no outstanding debt

Total backlog of $1.2 billion

Total project awards of $187.8 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x Company reaffirms full year revenue guidance of between $875 million and $925 million, an increase of 14% - 20%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY “We delivered improved first quarter results, reflecting disciplined execution across an expanding base of projects in our Storage & Terminal Solutions and Utility & Power Infrastructure segments,” said John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our operational discipline is translating into improving consolidated margin performance, with direct gross margins aligned to our 10% target. We expect to recognize continued improvement as project activity accelerates. “The demand environment for specialty E&C remains positive, supported by elevated domestic infrastructure investment, a more favorable regulatory environment and rising energy demand,” continued Hewitt.“Our robust $6.7 billion opportunity pipeline and over $187 million in new awards during the quarter were underscored by strong activity in Storage & Terminal Solutions. We anticipate steady near-term award momentum, and we're actively pursuing several large, multi-year project awards for late fiscal 2026 and into fiscal 2027. “Consistent with our Win, Execute, Deliver strategy, our recent key organizational realignment initiatives further strengthen us to deliver consistent performance, expand margins and generate sustained profitable growth as we progress through the year,” concluded Hewitt.“As result, we are reaffirming our full-year revenue guidance, and remain focused on disciplined project bidding, operational efficiency and strategic capital allocation to drive long-term value for our shareholders.” FINANCIAL SUMMARY Fiscal 2026 first quarter revenue was $211.9 million, compared to $165.6 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025. The increase in revenue for the quarter is attributable to higher revenue volumes in our Storage and Terminal Solutions and Utility and Power Infrastructure segments. Gross margin was $14.2 million, or 6.7%, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $7.8 million, or 4.7% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in gross margin for the quarter is attributable to higher gross margins in our Utility and Power Infrastructure segment driven by strong project execution and increased revenue volumes. SG&A expenses were $16.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $18.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to cost reductions resulting from the organizational realignment. Restructuring expenses were $3.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 resulting from the Company's efforts to streamline its business. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had a net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $9.2 million, or $(0.33) per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $9.2 million, or $(0.33) per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $2.5 million compared to $(5.9) million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. SEGMENT RESULTS Storage and Terminal Solutions segment revenue increased 40% to $109.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $78.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, due to an increased volume of work for LNG storage and specialty vessel projects. Gross margin was 5.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 6.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross margins for this segment continue to be primarily impacted by under-recovery of overhead costs. We believe overhead cost absorption will improve as activity on awards currently in backlog increases through the remainder of fiscal 2026. Utility and Power Infrastructure segment revenue increased 33% to $74.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $55.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, benefiting from a higher volume of work associated with power delivery and natural gas peak shaving projects. Gross margin was 9.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 2.3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 6.8% due to strong project execution and improved construction overhead cost absorption as a result of higher revenues. Process and Industrial Facilities segment revenue decreased to $27.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $31.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, primarily due to lower revenue volumes for the engineering and construction of thermal vacuum chambers. Gross margin was 5.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 6.4% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of 1.3% primarily due to mix of work. BACKLOG The Company's backlog was $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2025. Project awards totaled $187.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x for the quarter. Project awards during the first quarter for fiscal 2026 were driven by activity in the Storage and Terminal Solutions segment, which produced a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. Backlog at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 reflects a reduction of $197.0 million resulting from removal of two previously awarded projects for separate and distinct client contracting changes. A project in the Process and Industrial Facilities segment was removed following a client change in execution and contracting strategy. The Company expects to re-bid portions of this project in the second half of fiscal 2026. In the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment, a project was removed after the client sought to modify the risk profile of the project in a manner inconsistent with the Company's standards, resulting in the award being rescinded. The removal of these projects from backlog does not impact the Company's outlook for fiscal 2026. The table below summarizes our awards, book-to-bill ratios and backlog by segment for our first quarter ended September 30, 2025 (amounts are in thousands, except for book-to-bill ratios):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Backlog as of

Segment: Awards

Book-to-Bill (1)

September 30, 2025

Storage and Terminal Solutions $ 136,077 1.2x $ 796,713 Utility and Power Infrastructure 34,744 0.5x 262,388 Process and Industrial Facilities 16,934 0.6x 101,919 Total $ 187,755 0.9x $ 1,161,020

______________________

(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized during the period.



FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2025, Matrix had total liquidity of $248.9 million. Liquidity is comprised of $192.3 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $56.6 million of borrowing availability under the credit facility. The Company also has $25.0 million of restricted cash to support the facility. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had no outstanding debt.

FISCAL YEAR 2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of November 5, 2025. Various factors outside of the Company's control may impact the Company's revenue and business. These include the timing of project awards and starts which may be impacted by market fundamentals, client decision-making, and federal trade and environmental policy uncertainty. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

The Company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026, with full year revenue expected to be between $875 million to $925 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Fiscal Year 2026 Actual Guidance % Increase Revenue $769.3 million $875 - $925 million 14% - 20%

ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is a leading specialty engineering and construction company whose commitment to safety, quality, and integrity has earned the Company a leadership position in providing infrastructure solutions across multiple end markets. Our work is foundational to helping our energy and industrial clients achieve their objectives, positively impact quality of life through the products they provide and improve the efficiency and resilience of their critical infrastructure. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our culture and core values, offering an inclusive and respectful work environment, and being certified as a Great Place To Work®.

The Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia, and Seoul, South Korea. The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Storage and Terminal Solutions, Utility and Power Infrastructure, and Process and Industrial Facilities.

To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“continues,”“expect,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“believe,”“estimate,”“should” and“will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” and“Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company's reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release, except as required by law.

Matrix Service Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue $ 211,884 $ 165,579 Cost of revenue 197,702 157,766 Gross profit 14,182 7,813 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,334 18,580 Restructuring costs 3,348 - Operating loss (5,500 ) (10,767 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (127 ) (89 ) Interest income 1,802 1,572 Other 231 61 Loss before income tax expense (3,594 ) (9,223 ) Provision for federal, state and foreign income taxes 69 - Net loss $ (3,663 ) $ (9,223 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,008 27,559 Diluted 28,008 27,559









Matrix Service Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,307 $ 224,641 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 160,344 154,994 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 37,912 29,764 Inventories 5,579 5,917 Income taxes receivable 75 110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,195 4,347 Total current assets 410,412 419,773 Restricted cash 25,000 25,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 41,347 42,097 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,827 17,827 Goodwill 28,978 29,047 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 281 555 Other assets, non-current 76,341 65,957 Total assets $ 598,186 $ 600,256









Matrix Service Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 98,199 $ 80,453 Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings 317,556 323,593 Accrued wages and benefits 15,409 18,961 Accrued insurance 4,711 5,310 Operating lease liabilities 4,458 4,441 Other accrued expenses 3,122 3,617 Total current liabilities 443,455 436,375 Deferred income taxes 24 25 Operating lease liabilities 15,902 16,986 Other liabilities, non-current 2,539 4,154 Total liabilities 461,920 457,540 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 28,070,427 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025; 27,888,217 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and 27,610,486 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 281 279 Additional paid-in capital 145,100 149,969 Retained earnings 816 4,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,931 ) (9,403 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 0 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 277,731 shares as of June 30, 2025; - (2,608 ) Total stockholders' equity 136,266 142,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 598,186 $ 600,256









Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,663 ) $ (9,223 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,461 2,515 Stock-based compensation expense 1,921 2,311 Operating lease impairment due to restructuring 1,529 - Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (217 ) 68 Other 94 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities increasing (decreasing) cash: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses (15,083 ) (5,110 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (8,148 ) 2,075 Inventories 338 1,331 Other assets and liabilities (10,553 ) (8,580 ) Accounts payable 17,720 (3,903 ) Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings (6,037 ) 33,304 Accrued expenses (6,261 ) (2,908 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (25,899 ) 11,918 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,011 ) (1,944 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 222 - Net cash used by investing activities (1,789 ) (1,944 ) Financing activities: Payment of debt amendment fees (149 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 43 46 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (4,223 ) (1,235 ) Net cash used by financing activities (4,329 ) (1,189 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (317 ) 210 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (32,334 ) 8,995 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 249,641 140,615 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 217,307 $ 149,610 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 34 $ - Interest $ 131 $ 145









Matrix Service Company

Results of Operations

(In thousands)

Storage and Terminal Solutions Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Corporate Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Total revenue(1) $ 109,459 $ 74,501 $ 27,924 $ - $ 211,884 Cost of revenue (102,962 ) (67,717 ) (26,495 ) (528 ) (197,702 ) Gross profit (loss) 6,497 6,784 1,429 (528 ) 14,182 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,548 2,977 1,307 6,502 16,334 Restructuring costs 1,759 640 729 220 3,348 Operating income (loss) $ (810 ) $ 3,167 $ (607 ) $ (7,250 ) $ (5,500 ) (1) Total revenues are net of inter-segment revenues which are primarily Storage and Terminal Solutions and Process and Industrial Facilities and were $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Storage and Terminal Solutions Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Corporate Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total revenue(1) $ 78,239 $ 55,912 $ 31,428 $ - $ 165,579 Cost of revenue (73,542 ) (54,605 ) (29,431 ) (188 ) (157,766 ) Gross profit (loss) 4,697 1,307 1,997 (188 ) 7,813 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,569 3,976 1,766 7,269 18,580 Operating income (loss) $ (872 ) $ (2,669 ) $ 231 $ (7,457 ) $ (10,767 ) (1) Total revenues are net of inter-segment revenues which are primarily Storage and Terminal Solutions and Process and Industrial Solutions and were $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Backlog

We define backlog as the total dollar amount of revenue that we expect to recognize as a result of performing work that has been awarded to us through a signed contract, limited notice to proceed or other type of assurance that we consider firm. The following arrangements are considered firm:



fixed-price awards;

minimum customer commitments on cost plus arrangements; and certain time and material arrangements in which the estimated value is firm or can be estimated with a reasonable amount of certainty in both timing and amounts.



For long-term maintenance contracts with no minimum commitments and other established customer agreements, we include only the amounts that we expect to recognize as revenue over the next 12 months. For arrangements in which we have received a limited notice to proceed, we include the entire scope of work in our backlog if we conclude that the likelihood of the full project proceeding as high. For all other arrangements, we calculate backlog as the estimated contract amount less revenue recognized as of the reporting date.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Storage and Terminal

Solutions Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Total (In thousands) Backlog as of June 30, 2025 $ 770,095 $ 346,384 $ 265,629 $ 1,382,108 Project awards 136,077 34,744 16,934 187,755 Other adjustment(2) - (44,239 ) (152,720 ) (196,959 ) Revenue recognized (109,459 ) (74,501 ) (27,924 ) (211,884 ) Backlog as of September 30, 2025 $ 796,713 $ 262,388 $ 101,919 $ 1,161,020 Book-to-Bill Ratio(1) 1.2x 0.5x 0.6x 0.9x

(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized.

(2) Previous project awards removed from backlog.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Loss

We have presented Adjusted net loss, which we define as Net loss before gain on sale of assets, and the tax impact of these adjustments, because we believe it better depicts our core operating results. We believe that the line item on our Consolidated Statements of Income entitled“Net loss” is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted net loss. Since Adjusted net loss is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, Net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted net loss, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure is not a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. As Adjusted net loss excludes certain financial information compared with Net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the type of events and transactions that are excluded. Our non-GAAP performance measure, Adjusted net loss, has certain material limitations as follows:

It does not include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs represent material costs that were incurred and are oftentimes cash expenses. Therefore, any measure that excludes restructuring costs has material limitations.



A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net loss follows:

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net loss, as reported $ (3,663 ) $ (9,223 ) Restructuring costs 3,348 - Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items(1) - - Adjusted net loss $ (315 ) $ (9,223 ) Loss per fully diluted share, as reported $ (0.13 ) $ (0.33 ) Adjusted loss per fully diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.33 )

______________________

(1) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments to Net loss, calculated using the applicable effective tax rate of the adjustment. Due to the existence of valuation allowances on our deferred tax assets and net operating losses, there was no tax impact of any of the adjustments in any period presented.

Adjusted EBITDA

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net loss before gain on sale of assets, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, because it is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. We believe that the line item on our Consolidated Statements of Income entitled“Net loss” is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure is not a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. As Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain financial information compared with net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the type of events and transactions that are excluded. Our non-GAAP performance measure, Adjusted EBITDA, has certain material limitations as follows:



It does not include interest expense. Because we have borrowed money to finance our operations and to acquire businesses, pay commitment fees to maintain our senior secured revolving credit facility, and incur fees to issue letters of credit under the senior secured revolving credit facility, interest expense is a necessary and ongoing part of our costs and has assisted us in generating revenue. Therefore, any measure that excludes interest expense has material limitations.



It does not include interest income. Because we have money invested in money market depository accounts and we will have earned interest income on these investments, any measure that excludes interest income has material limitations.



It does not include income taxes. Because the payment of income taxes is a necessary and ongoing part of our operations, any measure that excludes income taxes has material limitations.



It does not include depreciation or amortization expense. Because we use capital and intangible assets to generate revenue, depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our cost structure. Therefore, any measure that excludes depreciation or amortization expense has material limitations.



It does not include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs represent material costs that were incurred and are oftentimes cash expenses. Therefore, any measure that excludes restructuring costs has material limitations.

It does not include equity-settled stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation represents material amounts of equity that are awarded to our employees and directors for services rendered. While the expense is non-cash, we historically release vested shares out of our treasury stock, which has been replenished by using cash to periodically repurchase our stock. Therefore, any measure that excludes stock-based compensation has material limitations.



A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows:

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net loss $ (3,663 ) $ (9,223 ) Interest expense 127 89 Interest income (1,802 ) (1,572 ) Provision (benefit) for federal, state and foreign income taxes 69 - Depreciation and amortization 2,461 2,515 Restructuring costs 3,348 - Stock-based compensation(1) 1,921 2,311 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,461 $ (5,880 )

______________________

(1) Represents only the equity-settled portion of our stock-based compensation expense.

