Pennant Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the third quarter of 2025. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter(1).

Third Quarter Highlights



Total revenue for the third quarter was $229.0 million, an increase of $48.4 million or 26.8% over the prior year quarter;



Net income for the third quarter was $6.1 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 2.0% over the prior year quarter;



Adjusted net income for the third quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 27.6% over the prior year quarter;



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the third quarter was $29.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million or 12.8% over the prior year quarter;



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $17.3 million, an increase of $2.2 million or 14.5% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $173.6 million, an increase of $37.9 million or 27.9% over the prior year quarter;



Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the third quarter was $29.1 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 22.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the third quarter was $26.8 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 22.7% over the prior year quarter;



Total home health admissions for the third quarter were 20,426, an increase of 5,433 or 36.2% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the third quarter were 8,221, an increase of 2,150 or 35.4% over the prior year quarter;



Hospice average daily census for the third quarter was 4,044, an increase of 600 or 17.4% compared to the prior year quarter;



Senior Living Services segment revenue for the third quarter was $55.5 million, an increase of $10.5 million or 23.2% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the third quarter was 80.9%, an increase of 180 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the third quarter was $5,195, an increase of $359 or 7.4% over the prior year quarter;

Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the third quarter was $15.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 14.1% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the third quarter was $5.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 26.2% over the prior year quarter.

(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Operating Results

“In the third quarter we achieved record breaking performance in each of our segments, including all-time highs in senior living occupancy, hospice average daily census, and home health admissions,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.“These results demonstrate the power of our model to drive strong same-store improvement through periods of dynamic growth. Despite an ever-changing environment, our investments in leadership and operational excellence have positioned us to accelerate clinical and financial success across our platform.”

“On October 1, we completed the acquisition of 54 home health, hospice and home care operations from UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys. We are thrilled to welcome a new group of talented leaders and clinicians to the Pennant family. This expansion into the Southeast allows new communities to experience the Pennant model and the life changing service that it supports,” said John Gochnour, the Company's Chief Operating Officer.“This is the largest transaction we've completed in our history, but it fits squarely within our disciplined acquisition strategy. We are well-positioned to effectively transition and unlock additional potential in these assets and further expansion in the region.”

A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company's Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company's website at

2025 Guidance

Management is providing updated 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $911.4 million and $948.6 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.14 and $1.18; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $70.9 million and $73.8 million.

Mr. Guerisoli remarked,“Our updated earnings guidance midpoint of $1.16 represents 23.4% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share. Our guidance update is based on continued strong operational performance across our segments and the addition of the UnitedHealth and Amedisys assets, which will be in a transitional phase during the fourth quarter of 2025.”

The Company's updated 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 35.7 million and a 26.0% effective tax rate. The guidance includes additional revenue and expenses related the transaction with UnitedHealth and Amedisys, as well as anticipated increased interest expense. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.



Lynette Walbom, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, also stated,“We believe providing updated annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to updated annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management's expectations based on 2025 year-to-date performance and current operating conditions as well as the fourth quarter impacts of the transaction with UnitedHealth and Amedisys.”

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant's third quarter 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant's website at The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 141 home health and hospice agencies and 61 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company's business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant's business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

