Pennant Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|229,039
|$
|180,688
|$
|658,382
|$
|506,348
|Expense
|Cost of services
|185,430
|144,468
|531,450
|405,776
|Rent-cost of services
|12,063
|10,906
|35,703
|31,814
|General and administrative expense
|19,296
|13,023
|51,733
|36,337
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,063
|1,493
|6,179
|4,292
|(Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment, net
|(51
|)
|4
|(1,099
|)
|(751
|)
|Total expenses
|218,801
|169,894
|623,966
|477,468
|Income from operations
|10,238
|10,794
|34,416
|28,880
|Other (expense) income, net:
|Other income
|182
|109
|368
|192
|Interest expense, net
|(1,016
|)
|(2,892
|)
|(3,425
|)
|(6,306
|)
|Other expense, net
|(834
|)
|(2,783
|)
|(3,057
|)
|(6,114
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|9,404
|8,011
|31,359
|22,766
|Provision for income taxes
|2,518
|1,354
|7,970
|4,957
|Net income
|6,886
|6,657
|23,389
|17,809
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|805
|452
|2,448
|1,008
|Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.
|$
|6,081
|$
|6,205
|$
|20,941
|$
|16,801
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.56
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.54
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|34,600
|30,281
|34,534
|30,157
|Diluted
|35,270
|31,363
|35,274
|30,869
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,336
|$
|24,246
|Accounts receivable-less allowance for doubtful accounts of $532 and $232, at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively
|96,082
|81,302
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,553
|17,308
|Total current assets
|113,971
|122,856
|Property and equipment, net
|55,862
|43,296
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|274,285
|270,586
|Deferred tax assets, net
|848
|-
|Restricted and other assets
|25,689
|17,477
|Goodwill
|161,534
|129,124
|Other indefinite-lived intangibles
|121,452
|96,182
|Total assets
|$
|753,641
|$
|679,521
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|21,634
|$
|18,737
|Accrued wages and related liabilities
|40,722
|43,106
|Operating lease liabilities-current
|21,969
|19,671
|Other accrued liabilities
|25,027
|20,186
|Total current liabilities
|109,352
|101,700
|Long-term operating lease liabilities-less current portion
|254,845
|253,420
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|-
|1,861
|Other long-term liabilities
|20,401
|10,575
|Long-term debt
|26,000
|-
|Total liabilities
|410,598
|367,556
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,803 and 34,570 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, respectively; and 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively
|35
|35
|Additional paid-in capital
|243,780
|236,091
|Retained earnings
|78,163
|57,222
|Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(65
|)
|(65
|)
|Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|321,913
|293,283
|Noncontrolling interest
|21,130
|18,682
|Total equity
|343,043
|311,965
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|753,641
|$
|679,521
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|27,336
|$
|18,729
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(74,950
|)
|(66,287
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|25,704
|45,963
|Net decrease in cash
|(21,910
|)
|(1,595
|)
|Cash beginning of period
|24,246
|6,059
|Cash end of period
|$
|2,336
|$
|4,464
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Home health and hospice services
|Home health
|$
|81,496
|35.6
|%
|$
|60,988
|33.8
|%
|Hospice
|76,384
|33.3
|62,757
|34.7
|Home care and other(a)
|15,685
|6.9
|11,927
|6.6
|Total home health and hospice services
|173,565
|75.8
|135,672
|75.1
|Senior living services
|55,474
|24.2
|45,016
|24.9
|Total revenue
|$
|229,039
|100.0
|%
|$
|180,688
|100.0
|%
|(a)
|Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Home health and hospice services
|Home health
|$
|234,808
|35.7
|%
|$
|172,773
|34.1
|%
|Hospice
|220,740
|33.5
|176,711
|34.9
|Home care and other(a)
|43,907
|6.7
|27,979
|5.5
|Total home health and hospice services
|499,455
|75.9
|377,463
|74.5
|Senior living services
|158,927
|24.1
|128,885
|25.5
|Total revenue
|$
|658,382
|100.0
|%
|$
|506,348
|100.0
|%
|(a)
|Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)
The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Total agency results:
|Home health and hospice revenue
|$
|173,565
|$
|135,672
|$
|37,893
|27.9
|%
|Home health services:
|Total home health admissions
|20,426
|14,993
|5,433
|36.2
|%
|Total Medicare home health admissions
|8,221
|6,071
|2,150
|35.4
|%
|Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a)
|$
|3,793
|$
|3,687
|$
|106
|2.9
|%
|Hospice services:
|Total hospice admissions
|3,483
|2,987
|496
|16.6
|%
|Average daily census
|4,044
|3,444
|600
|17.4
|%
|Hospice Medicare revenue per day
|$
|189
|$
|183
|$
|6
|3.3
|%
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Same agency (b) results:
|Home health and hospice revenue
|$
|130,757
|$
|118,191
|$
|12,566
|10.6
|%
|Home health services:
|Total home health admissions
|13,423
|12,541
|882
|7.0
|%
|Total Medicare home health admissions
|5,392
|5,125
|267
|5.2
|%
|Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a)
|$
|3,642
|$
|3,514
|$
|128
|3.6
|%
|Hospice services:
|Total hospice admissions
|3,056
|2,915
|141
|4.8
|%
|Average daily census
|3,529
|3,327
|202
|6.1
|%
|Hospice Medicare revenue per day
|$
|187
|$
|183
|$
|4
|2.2
|%
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Total agency results:
|Home health and hospice revenue
|$
|499,455
|$
|377,463
|$
|121,992
|32.3
|%
|Home health services:
|Total home health admissions
|57,135
|43,782
|13,353
|30.5
|%
|Total Medicare home health admissions
|22,800
|18,155
|4,645
|25.6
|%
|Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a)
|$
|3,782
|$
|3,598
|$
|184
|5.1
|%
|Hospice services:
|Total hospice admissions
|10,766
|9,118
|1,648
|18.1
|%
|Average daily census
|3,916
|3,209
|707
|22.0
|%
|Hospice Medicare revenue per day
|$
|190
|$
|182
|$
|8
|4.4
|%
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Same agency (b) results:
|Home health and hospice revenue
|$
|379,800
|$
|343,551
|$
|36,249
|10.6
|%
|Home health services:
|Total home health admissions
|40,805
|37,648
|3,157
|8.4
|%
|Total Medicare home health admissions
|16,562
|15,869
|693
|4.4
|%
|Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a)
|$
|3,625
|$
|3,490
|$
|135
|3.9
|%
|Hospice services:
|Total hospice admissions
|9,265
|8,707
|558
|6.4
|%
|Average daily census
|3,392
|3,152
|240
|7.6
|%
|Hospice Medicare revenue per day
|$
|188
|$
|184
|$
|4
|2.2
|%
|(a)
|The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
|(b)
|Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024.
The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Total senior living results:
|Senior living revenue
|$
|55,474
|$
|45,016
|$
|10,458
|23.2
|%
|Occupancy
|80.9
|%
|79.1
|%
|1.8
|%
|Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
|$
|5,195
|$
|4,836
|$
|359
|7.4
|%
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Same store senior living (a) results:
|Senior living revenue
|$
|46,114
|$
|42,279
|$
|3,835
|9.1
|%
|Occupancy
|81.8
|%
|80.2
|%
|1.6
|%
|Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
|$
|5,136
|$
|4,790
|$
|346
|7.2
|%
The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Total senior living results:
|Senior living revenue
|$
|158,927
|$
|128,885
|$
|30,042
|23.3
|%
|Occupancy
|79.4
|%
|78.9
|%
|0.5
|%
|Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
|$
|5,180
|$
|4,758
|$
|422
|8.9
|%
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|Same store senior living (a) results:
|Senior living revenue
|$
|133,930
|$
|122,885
|$
|11,045
|9.0
|%
|Occupancy
|80.4
|%
|79.7
|%
|0.7
|%
|Average monthly revenue per occupied unit
|$
|5,121
|$
|4,724
|$
|397
|8.4
|%
|(a)
|Same store senior living results represent all senior living communities purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024, excluding affiliate memory care units in transition.
REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Revenue:
|Medicare
|$
|108,831
|47.5
|%
|$
|86,919
|48.1
|%
|Medicaid
|31,466
|13.7
|22,715
|12.6
|Subtotal
|140,297
|61.2
|109,634
|60.7
|Managed Care
|32,935
|14.4
|24,652
|13.6
|Private and Other(a)
|55,807
|24.4
|46,402
|25.7
|Total revenue
|$
|229,039
|100.0
|%
|$
|180,688
|100.0
|%
|(a)
|Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company's home care operations and management services agreement.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Revenue Dollars
|Revenue Percentage
|Revenue:
|Medicare
|$
|313,777
|47.7
|%
|$
|245,746
|48.5
|%
|Medicaid
|89,602
|13.6
|66,386
|13.1
|Subtotal
|403,379
|61.3
|312,132
|61.6
|Managed Care
|94,268
|14.3
|66,084
|13.1
|Private and Other(a)
|160,735
|24.4
|128,132
|25.3
|Total revenue
|$
|658,382
|100.0
|%
|$
|506,348
|100.0
|%
|(a)
|Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company's home care operations and management services agreement.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc.
|$
|6,081
|$
|6,205
|$
|20,941
|$
|16,801
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Costs at start-up operations(a)
|109
|66
|141
|244
|Share-based compensation expense(b)
|2,480
|2,342
|6,859
|5,817
|Acquisition related costs(c)
|3,047
|494
|5,485
|996
|Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees(e)
|-
|428
|-
|428
|Costs associated with transitioning operations(d)
|96
|68
|(811
|)
|(418
|)
|Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)
|34
|239
|101
|546
|Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f)
|(1,426
|)
|(1,675
|)
|(3,259
|)
|(2,942
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|10,421
|$
|8,167
|$
|29,457
|$
|21,472
|Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported
|Net Income
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.54
|Average number of shares outstanding
|35,270
|31,363
|35,274
|30,869
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Net Income
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.70
|Average number of shares outstanding
|35,270
|31,363
|35,274
|30,869
|(a)
|Represents results related to start-up operations.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|(1,615
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(4,871
|)
|$
|(4,956
|)
|Cost of services
|1,608
|65
|4,784
|4,884
|Rent
|22
|-
|41
|306
|Depreciation & amortization
|94
|1
|187
|10
|Total Non-GAAP adjustment
|$
|109
|$
|66
|$
|141
|$
|244
|(b)
|Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of services
|$
|1,430
|$
|1,069
|$
|3,858
|$
|2,814
|General and administrative
|1,050
|1,273
|3,001
|3,003
|Total Non-GAAP adjustment
|$
|2,480
|$
|2,342
|$
|6,859
|$
|5,817
|(c)
|Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.
|(d)
|During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(1
|)
|Cost of services
|40
|12
|85
|168
|Rent
|53
|53
|157
|157
|Depreciation
|3
|3
|8
|8
|Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net
|-
|-
|(1,061
|)
|(750
|)
|Total Non-GAAP adjustment
|$
|96
|$
|68
|$
|(811
|)
|$
|(418
|)
|(e)
|Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
|(f)
|Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.0% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.
The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated net income
|$
|6,886
|$
|6,657
|$
|23,389
|$
|17,809
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|805
|452
|2,448
|1,008
|Add: Provision for income taxes
|2,518
|1,354
|7,970
|4,957
|Net interest expense
|1,016
|2,892
|3,425
|6,306
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,063
|1,493
|6,179
|4,292
|Consolidated EBITDA
|11,678
|11,944
|38,515
|32,356
|Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA
|Add: Start-up operations(a)
|(7
|)
|65
|(87
|)
|(72
|)
|Share-based compensation expense(b)
|2,480
|2,342
|6,859
|5,817
|Acquisition related costs(c)
|3,047
|494
|5,485
|996
|Activities associated with transitioning operations(d)
|40
|12
|(976
|)
|(583
|)
|Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e)
|34
|239
|101
|546
|Rent related to items (a) and (d) above
|75
|53
|198
|463
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|17,347
|15,149
|50,095
|39,523
|Rent-cost of services
|12,063
|10,906
|35,703
|31,814
|Rent related to items (a) and (d) above
|(75
|)
|(53
|)
|(198
|)
|(463
|)
|Adjusted rent-cost of services
|11,988
|10,853
|35,505
|31,351
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f)
|$
|29,335
|$
|85,600
|(a)
|Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
|(b)
|Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
|(c)
|Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
|(d)
|During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income.
|(e)
|Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
|(f)
|This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.
The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:
|Home Health and Hospice Services
|Senior Living Services
|All Other
|Total
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Revenue
|$
|173,545
|$
|53,880
|$
|1,614
|$
|229,039
|Segment Cost of Services
|$
|144,475
|$
|38,572
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
|$
|29,070
|$
|15,308
|$
|44,378
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|135,672
|$
|45,016
|$
|-
|$
|180,688
|Segment Cost of Services
|$
|111,948
|$
|31,605
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
|$
|23,724
|$
|13,411
|$
|37,135
|Home Health and Hospice Services
|Senior Living Services
|All Other
|Total
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Segment Revenue
|$
|498,236
|$
|155,276
|$
|4,870
|$
|658,382
|Segment Cost of Services
|414,209
|110,731
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
|$
|84,027
|$
|44,545
|$
|128,572
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Segment Revenue
|$
|373,495
|$
|127,896
|$
|4,957
|$
|506,348
|Segment Cost of Services
|309,007
|89,670
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
|$
|64,488
|$
|38,226
|$
|102,714
The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a)
|$
|44,378
|$
|37,135
|$
|128,572
|$
|102,714
|Less: Unallocated corporate expenses
|15,043
|11,133
|42,972
|31,840
|Less: Depreciation and amortization
|2,063
|1,493
|6,179
|4,292
|Rent-cost of services
|12,063
|10,906
|35,703
|31,814
|Other income
|182
|109
|368
|192
|Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:
|Less: Start-up operations(b)
|(7
|)
|65
|(87
|)
|(72
|)
|Share-based compensation expense(c)
|2,480
|2,342
|6,859
|5,817
|Acquisition related costs(d)
|3,047
|494
|5,485
|996
|Activities associated with transitioning operations(e)
|40
|12
|(976
|)
|(583
|)
|Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f)
|34
|239
|101
|546
|Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|805
|452
|2,448
|1,008
|Income from operations
|$
|10,238
|$
|10,794
|$
|34,416
|$
|28,880
|(a)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations' performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) activities associated with start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs, (4) activities associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest.“All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the“All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as“Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
|(b)
|Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
|(c)
|Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
|(d)
|Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and write-offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations.
|(e)
|During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income.
|(f)
|Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Home Health and Hospice
|Senior Living
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
|$
|29,070
|$
|23,724
|$
|15,308
|$
|13,411
|Less: Rent-cost of services
|2,277
|1,861
|9,786
|9,045
|Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations
|(22
|)
|-
|(53
|)
|(53
|)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
|$
|26,815
|$
|21,863
|$
|5,575
|$
|4,419
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Home Health and Hospice
|Senior Living
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations
|$
|84,027
|$
|64,488
|$
|44,545
|$
|38,226
|Less: Rent-cost of services
|6,645
|5,254
|29,058
|26,560
|Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations
|(41
|)
|(122
|)
|(157
|)
|(341
|)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations
|$
|77,423
|$
|59,356
|$
|15,644
|$
|12,007
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresEBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company's operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company's periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant's website at
