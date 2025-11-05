BBSI Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Revenues up 8% to $318.9 million.

Gross billings up 9% to $2.32 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 6%. Net income increased to $20.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share.

“BBSI delivered another strong quarter of controllable growth driven by new client additions,” said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of BBSI.“We continue to execute well against our strategy, leveraging our growth to drive sustained earnings expansion. Despite a more cautious economic environment, our continued ability to win new business and expand market share speaks to the strength of our differentiated model and the value we deliver to small and mid-sized businesses across the country. We remain focused on disciplined execution and investment in our people, technology, and service delivery to support long-term, sustainable growth.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2025 increased 8% to $318.9 million compared to $294.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Total gross billings in the third quarter of 2025 increased 9% to $2.32 billion compared to $2.14 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see“Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, primarily resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients, as well as higher average billings per WSE per day.

Workers' compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.2% in the third quarter of 2025 and benefited from lower workers' compensation costs, including favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $3.9 million. This compares to 2.3% in the third quarter of 2024, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $4.3 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $20.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, unrestricted cash and investments were $109.8 million compared to $90.4 million as of June 30, 2025. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

On August 4, 2025, BBSI's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's common stock over a two-year period beginning August 4th (the“Repurchase Program”). The Repurchase Program replaces the repurchase program approved in July 2023.

Under the Repurchase Program, BBSI repurchased $7.5 million of stock in the third quarter, comprising 159,570 shares at an average price of $47.19. At September 30, 2025, approximately $92.5 million remained available under the Repurchase Program.

The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI's board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 5, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of November 21, 2025.

Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled approximately $31 million.

Outlook

BBSI expects the following for 2025:



Gross billings growth of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 6% to 8%.

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.9% to 3.0%. Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

BBSI's CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients' employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.