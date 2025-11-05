Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|240,986
|$
|251,814
|$
|685,962
|$
|728,911
|Cost of goods sold
|217,492
|245,854
|666,212
|717,798
|Gross profit
|23,494
|5,960
|19,750
|11,113
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(6,514
|)
|(7,510
|)
|(19,875
|)
|(24,403
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|830
|-
|830
|Income (loss) from operations
|16,980
|(720
|)
|(125
|)
|(12,460
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(2,800
|)
|(1,867
|)
|(8,340
|)
|(5,170
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|28
|146
|(3
|)
|358
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|14,208
|(2,441
|)
|(8,468
|)
|(17,272
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14,208
|$
|(2,441
|)
|$
|(8,468
|)
|$
|(17,272
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|$
|(319
|)
|$
|(319
|)
|$
|(946
|)
|$
|(950
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|13,889
|$
|(2,760
|)
|$
|(9,414
|)
|$
|(18,222
|)
|Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|74,777
|73,835
|74,415
|73,364
| ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
|
ASSETS
| September 30, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,516
|$
|35,469
|Restricted cash
|623
|742
|Accounts receivable, net
|54,757
|58,217
|Inventories
|53,390
|49,914
|Derivative instruments
|3,602
|3,313
|Other current assets
|6,035
|5,463
|Total current assets
|150,923
|153,118
|Property and equipment, net
|203,528
|214,742
|Other Assets:
|Right of use operating lease assets, net
|18,001
|20,553
|Intangible assets, net
|7,730
|4,509
|Other assets
|8,292
|8,516
|Total other assets
|34,023
|33,578
|Total Assets
|$
|388,474
|$
|401,438
| ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| September 30, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|15,521
|$
|20,369
|Accrued liabilities
|16,191
|24,214
|Current portion – operating leases
|5,140
|4,851
|Derivative instruments
|108
|1,177
|Other current liabilities
|5,459
|7,193
|Total current liabilities
|42,419
|57,804
|Long-term debt, net
|100,598
|92,904
|Operating leases, net of current portion
|13,955
|16,913
|Other liabilities
|9,100
|8,754
|Total Liabilities
|166,072
|176,375
|Stockholders' Equity:
| Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1
|1
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,342 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|77
|77
|Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,050,929
|1,044,176
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|4,975
|4,975
|Accumulated deficit
|(833,580
|)
|(824,166
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|222,402
|225,063
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|388,474
|$
|401,438
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands) (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14,208
|$
|(2,441
|)
|$
|(8,468
|)
|$
|(17,272
|)
|Adjustments:
|Interest expense, net
|2,800
|1,867
|8,340
|5,170
|Interest income
|(56
|)
|(194
|)
|(206
|)
|(519
|)
|Unrealized derivative (gains) losses
|(1,841
|)
|6,199
|(1,357
|)
|(8,079
|)
|Acquisition-related expense
|-
|675
|(460
|)
|2,025
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|6,257
|6,058
|18,888
|17,860
|Total adjustments
|7,160
|14,605
|25,205
|16,457
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|21,368
|$
|12,164
|$
|16,737
|$
|(815
|)
Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)
|Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold
|31.6
|31.1
|93.1
|93.6
|Western production renewable fuel gallons sold
|8.1
|18.0
|24.7
|38.2
|Third party renewable fuel gallons sold
|27.1
|25.2
|81.2
|89.3
|Total renewable fuel gallons sold
|66.8
|74.3
|199.0
|221.1
|Specialty alcohol gallons sold
|22.4
|22.5
|66.6
|69.8
|Total gallons sold
|89.2
|96.8
|265.6
|290.9
|Sales Price per Gallon
|Pekin Campus production
|$
|2.05
|$
|2.02
|$
|1.97
|$
|1.96
|Western production
|$
|2.14
|$
|2.02
|$
|2.03
|$
|1.94
|Marketing and distribution
|$
|2.17
|$
|2.17
|$
|2.04
|$
|2.01
|Consolidated sales price per gallon
|$
|2.09
|$
|2.06
|$
|1.99
|$
|1.97
|Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)
|Pekin Campus production
|55.5
|53.4
|160.8
|157.0
|Western production
|8.2
|19.2
|24.8
|37.5
|Total production gallons
|63.7
|72.6
|185.6
|194.5
|Corn Cost per Bushel
|Pekin Campus production
|$
|4.44
|$
|4.40
|$
|4.64
|$
|4.55
|Western production
|$
|5.36
|$
|5.52
|$
|5.67
|$
|5.69
|Consolidated cost per bushel
|$
|4.55
|$
|4.68
|$
|4.77
|$
|4.76
|Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Average Market Metrics
|PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.76
|$
|1.72
|CME Corn cost per bushel
|$
|4.01
|$
|3.92
|$
|4.41
|$
|4.23
|Board corn crush per gallons (1)
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.21
|Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)
|Pekin Campus production:
|Distillers grains
|91.3
|83.7
|252.2
|251.1
|CO2
|55.6
|53.5
|146.0
|135.9
|Corn wet feed
|22.9
|30.0
|86.1
|80.4
|Corn dry feed
|27.1
|26.5
|72.3
|65.2
|Corn oil and germ
|19.5
|18.8
|58.0
|54.1
|Syrup and other
|9.7
|8.0
|29.7
|28.6
|Corn meal
|9.8
|9.8
|27.5
|26.1
|Yeast
|6.3
|6.3
|18.5
|17.8
|Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold
|242.2
|236.6
|690.3
|659.2
|Western production:
|Distillers grains
|59.2
|116.6
|179.2
|250.2
|CO2
|16.1
|14.7
|43.0
|43.1
|Syrup and other
|0.7
|21.4
|2.7
|37.6
|Corn oil
|0.9
|2.1
|3.2
|4.5
|Total Western production essential ingredients sold
|76.9
|154.8
|228.1
|335.4
|Total Essential Ingredients Sold
|319.1
|391.4
|918.4
|994.6
|Essential ingredients return % (2)
|Pekin Campus return
|52.4%
|49.0%
|48.1%
|49.7%
|Western production return
|53.5%
|28.6%
|51.1%
|33.0%
|Consolidated total return
|52.5%
|42.8%
|48.6%
|46.0%
________________
(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.
Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net Sales
|
Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:
|Alcohol sales
|$
|109,276
|$
|106,459
|$
|310,666
|$
|315,494
|Essential ingredient sales
|45,307
|41,217
|129,490
|127,297
|Intersegment sales
|283
|321
|764
|927
|Total Pekin Campus sales
|154,866
|147,997
|440,920
|443,718
|
Marketing and distribution:
|Alcohol sales, gross
|$
|58,595
|$
|54,531
|$
|165,695
|$
|179,118
|Alcohol sales, net
|74
|71
|215
|169
|Intersegment sales
|2,497
|2,862
|7,338
|8,002
|Total marketing and distribution sales
|61,166
|57,464
|173,248
|187,289
|Western production, recorded as gross:
|Alcohol sales
|$
|17,419
|$
|36,395
|$
|50,218
|$
|74,084
|Essential ingredient sales
|8,017
|10,408
|24,076
|24,184
|Intersegment sales
|513
|8
|1,281
|(122
|)
|Total Western production sales
|25,949
|46,811
|75,575
|98,146
|Corporate and other
|2,298
|2,733
|5,602
|8,565
|Intersegment eliminations
|(3,293
|)
|(3,191
|)
|(9,383
|)
|(8,807
|)
|Net sales as reported
|$
|240,986
|$
|251,814
|$
|685,962
|$
|728,911
|Cost of goods sold:
|Pekin Campus production
|$
|135,942
|$
|141,823
|$
|431,669
|$
|423,135
|Marketing and distribution
|56,738
|53,553
|160,904
|176,676
|Western production
|24,447
|49,079
|72,719
|112,762
|Corporate and other
|2,063
|2,952
|5,449
|8,690
|Intersegment eliminations
|(1,698
|)
|(1,553
|)
|(4,529
|)
|(3,465
|)
|Cost of goods sold as reported
|$
|217,492
|$
|245,854
|$
|666,212
|$
|717,798
|Gross profit (loss):
|Pekin Campus production
|$
|18,924
|$
|6,174
|$
|9,251
|$
|20,583
|Marketing and distribution
|4,428
|3,911
|12,344
|10,613
|Western production
|1,502
|(2,268
|)
|2,856
|(14,616
|)
|Corporate and other
|235
|(219
|)
|153
|(125
|)
|Intersegment eliminations
|(1,595
|)
|(1,638
|)
|(4,854
|)
|(5,342
|)
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|23,494
|$
|5,960
|$
|19,750
|$
|11,113
Legal Disclaimer:
