Epsilon Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon” or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2025 financial and operating results. Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 QoQ% YoY% YTD 2025 NRI Production Gas MMcf 2,136 2,752 1,304 -22 % 64 % 7,628 Oil Mbbl 39 44 53 -11 % -26 % 129 NGL Mbbl 14 8 17 78 % -18 % 38 Total Mmcfe 2,456 3,064 1,727 -20 % 42 % 8,629 Daily Mmcfe/d 26.7 33.7 18.8 31.6 Revenues $M Gas 4,758 6,910 1,904 -31 % 150 % 22,282 Oil 2,511 2,725 3,965 -8 % -37 % 8,505 NGL 267 145 335 84 % -20 % 799 Midstream1 1,445 1,845 1,084 -22 % 33 % 5,183 Total 8,981 11,625 7,288 -23 % 23 % 36,769 Realized Prices2 Gas $/Mcf 2.23 2.51 1.46 -11 % 53 % 2.92 Oil $/Bbl 63.73 61.72 74.27 3 % -14 % 65.87 NGL $/Bbl 19.12 18.51 19.56 3 % -2 % 21.26 Adj. EBITDA $M 4,365 7,396 3,744 -41 % 17 % 22,370 Cash + STI3 $M 13,236 10,378 8,775 28 % 51 % Capex4 $M 2,885 2,698 3,908 7 % -26 % 13,618 Dividend $M 1,379 1,376 1,374 0 % 0 % 4,130 Share Buybacks $M 0 0 628 0 % -100 % 0 Adj Net Income5 $M 1,904 4,146 406 10,023 p/share $ 0.09 0.19 0.02 0.45 1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon 2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations 3) Includes restricted cash balance 4) Includes acquisitions 5) Excludes one-time expenses for transaction costs and impairment



Operations Update:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These were primarily related to the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas. The well in Texas is the eighth Barnett well developed in the project and is performing in-line with pre-drill expectations with a 30-day gross IP rate of over 870 Boe/d (82% oil). Offset wells were shut-in for approximately 20 days during the quarter during the completion, with a net impact of approximately 3,000 net barrels.

In the Marcellus, operator elected shut-ins occurred in the second half of the quarter in response to lower gas prices during the shoulder season, with a net impact of approximately 110 MMcf.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Over the last several weeks, net wellhead pricing in the Marcellus has moved up strongly as we exit the shoulder season, providing a strong setup for enhanced cash flows in the coming quarters. In the Permian, we continue to deliver good results. The eighth well in the project was brought online in September and performance is consistent with other wells developed in the project area. The next well in Texas is planned for development in the first quarter next year.

The big news during the quarter was our announcement of the acquisition of the operated business in the Powder River Basin. This transaction represents a major milestone in our strategic objectives to add scale, capital control and highly economic inventory at an attractive valuation. The transaction complements our non-operated portfolio and delivers on all these objectives. Integration planning and due diligence have progressed on schedule. We are excited to welcome a capable operating team from Peak and a premier long term focused energy investor in Yorktown as an anchor shareholder. The transaction is expected to close in November.”



Current Hedge Book:

Date Natural Gas Crude Oil Swaps Basis Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Volume (MMcf) Price ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Basis ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Bought Put ($/MMBtu) Sold Call ($/MMBtu) Volume (MBbl) Price ($/Bbl) 4Q 2025 597 3.69 414 (0.96 ) 286 3.46 5.60 22 67.66 FY 2025 597 $ 3.69 414 ($0.96 ) 286 $ 3.46 $ 5.60 22 $ 67.66 1Q 2026 270 4.66 - - 567 3.36 5.49 6 65.00 2Q 2026 273 4.10 - - 459 3.35 5.00 3 64.00 3Q 2026 276 4.10 - - 439 3.35 5.01 - - 4Q 2026 93 4.10 - - 590 3.33 5.26 - - FY 2026 912 $ 4.27 - - 2,055 $ 3.35 $ 5.21 9 $ 64.67 1Q 2027 - - - - 619 3.43 5.41 - - 2Q 2027 - - - - 553 3.25 5.04 - - 3Q 2027 - - - - 229 3.16 4.46 - - 4Q 2027 - - - - 75 3.16 4.46 - - FY 2027 - - - - 1,477 $ 3.31 $ 5.07 - -



Earning's Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”, 'may”,“will”,“project”,“should”, 'believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

...

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

...

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 7,536,248 $ 6,203,953 $ 31,586,766 $ 18,118,368 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,445,211 1,083,988 5,182,566 4,464,134 Total revenue 8,981,459 7,287,941 36,769,332 22,582,502 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 2,397,052 2,099,501 7,615,735 5,517,830 Gathering system operating expenses 563,542 490,325 1,729,988 1,692,862 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,570,462 2,698,812 9,247,973 7,127,641 Impairment expense - - 2,676,669 - General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 376,613 309,109 1,148,289 944,267 Other general and administrative expenses 2,467,785 1,449,576 5,748,081 4,486,814 Total operating costs and expenses 8,375,454 7,047,323 28,166,735 19,769,414 Operating income 606,005 240,618 8,602,597 2,813,088 Other income (expense): Interest income 84,894 60,693 117,440 435,908 Interest expense (11,666 ) (17,598 ) (43,783 ) (35,117 ) Gain on derivative contracts, net 964,307 440,712 2,076,000 245,095 Other income (expense), net 5,252 9,994 (28,086 ) 111,067 Other income, net 1,042,787 493,801 2,121,571 756,953 Net income before income tax expense 1,648,792 734,419 10,724,168 3,570,041 Income tax expense 576,497 368,398 4,084,378 881,464 NET INCOME $ 1,072,295 $ 366,021 $ 6,639,790 $ 2,688,577 Currency translation adjustments (42,676 ) 39,845 (168,288 ) 62,438 Unrealized loss on securities - - - (1,598 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 1,029,619 $ 405,866 $ 6,471,502 $ 2,749,417 Net income per share, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.12 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 22,017,310 21,948,519 22,028,248 21,954,803 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 22,159,532 22,155,292 22,170,223 22,000,881





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) September 30 December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,766,167 $ 6,519,793 Accounts receivable 4,515,199 5,843,722 Fair value of derivatives 889,187 - Prepaid income taxes - 975,963 Other current assets 965,970 792,041 Total current assets 19,136,523 14,131,519 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 200,066,005 191,879,210 Unproved properties 33,396,744 28,364,186 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (134,181,378 ) (123,281,395 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 99,281,371 96,962,001 Gathering system 43,540,301 43,116,371 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,271,826 ) (36,449,511 ) Total gathering system, net 6,268,475 6,666,860 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 221,901 259,335 Total property and equipment, net 106,409,511 104,525,960 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 272,298 344,589 Restricted cash 470,000 470,000 Prepaid drilling costs 4,673 982,717 Total non-current assets 107,156,482 106,323,266 Total assets $ 126,293,005 $ 120,454,785 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 2,963,805 $ 2,334,732 Gathering fees payable 978,890 997,016 Royalties payable 1,481,520 1,400,976 Income taxes payable 1,556,724 - Accrued capital expenditures 1,605,705 572,079 Accrued compensation 726,213 695,018 Other accrued liabilities 490,970 371,503 Fair value of derivatives 487,548 Operating lease liabilities 120,799 121,135 Total current liabilities 9,924,626 6,980,007 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 3,822,030 3,652,296 Deferred income taxes 12,062,053 12,738,577 Operating lease liabilities, long term 266,263 355,776 Total non-current liabilities 16,150,346 16,746,649 Total liabilities 26,074,972 23,726,656 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,058,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 22,008,766 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 116,081,031 116,081,031 Additional paid-in capital 13,267,196 12,118,907 Accumulated deficit (38,995,173 ) (41,505,076 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,864,979 10,033,267 Total shareholders' equity 100,218,033 96,728,129 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 126,293,005 $ 120,454,785





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) Nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,639,790 $ 2,688,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 9,247,973 7,127,641 Impairment expense 2,676,669 - Accretion of discount on available for sale securities - (297,637 ) Gain on derivative contracts (2,076,000 ) (245,095 ) Settlement received on derivative contracts 699,265 1,245,931 Settlement of asset retirement obligation (1,600 ) (88,992 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,148,289 944,267 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (676,523 ) 584,088 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,328,523 1,545,431 Prepaid income taxes - (67,878 ) Other assets and liabilities (191,487 ) (94,360 ) Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities (430,885 ) (1,520,707 ) Income taxes payable 2,532,686 - Net cash provided by operating activities 20,896,700 11,821,266 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (5,032,558 ) (3,100,294 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (5,901,411 ) (28,728,498 ) Additions to gathering system properties (384,124 ) (76,625 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (12,102 ) (13,912 ) Purchases of short term investments - available for sale - (4,045,785 ) Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity - 23,116,930 Prepaid drilling costs 978,044 1,813,808 Net cash used in investing activities (10,352,151 ) (11,034,376 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares - (1,831,208 ) Dividends paid (4,129,887 ) (4,116,777 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,129,887 ) (5,947,985 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (168,288 ) 62,438 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,246,374 (5,098,657 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,989,793 13,873,628 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,236,167 $ 8,774,971 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income tax paid - federal $ 1,417,860 $ - Income tax paid - state (PA) $ 755,138 $ - Income tax paid - state (other) $ 26,710 $ 4,000 Interest paid $ 9,935 $ 16,832 Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $ 2,266,859 $ 818,504 Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $ 39,805 $ 173,193 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 25,196 $ 39,597





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 1,072,295 $ 366,021 $ 6,639,790 $ 2,688,577 Add Back: Interest income, net (73,228 ) (43,095 ) (73,657 ) (400,791 ) Income tax expense 576,497 368,398 4,084,378 881,464 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,570,462 2,698,812 9,247,973 7,127,641 Impairment expense - - 2,676,669 - Stock based compensation expense 376,613 309,109 1,148,289 944,267 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (156,659 ) 44,677 (1,376,735 ) 1,000,836 Foreign currency translation loss (710 ) - 23,601 570 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,365,270 $ 3,743,922 $ 22,370,308 $ 12,242,564

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Q125 Q225 Q325 YTD 2025 Net Income 3,965,918 1,475,965 1,029,619 6,471,502 Adjustments Transaction Costs 0 0 874,541 874,541 Impairment - Canada 6,669 2,670,000 2,676,669 Adjusted Net Income 3,972,587 4,145,965 1,904,160 10,022,712 WA Shares O/S - Diluted 22,109,819 22,202,315 22,159,532 22,170,223 P/Share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.45



Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income Per Share as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income Per Share adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak acquisitions and (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.