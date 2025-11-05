Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sutro Biopharma To Host Virtual Research & Development Day On November 12, 2025


2025-11-05 04:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that it will host a virtual Research & Development Day, highlighting the details of its platform innovation and next-generation ADC pipeline.

The live webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, starting at 7:00AM PT / 10:00AM ET.

Webcast Information:
To access the live audio webcast, please go to . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro's cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what's possible in cancer therapy. The Company's pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies.

For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio or visit .

Investor Contact
Emily White
Sutro Biopharma
(650) 823-7681
...

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
...


