Global Times- Xi Meets Russian PM In Beijing, Urges Enhanced Cooperation, Better Synergy Of Development Strategies With Russia

Beijing, China, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday in Beijing, calling for enhanced cooperation on multiple fronts and better synergy of development strategies, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Mishustin visited China from November 3 to 4 for the 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government.

Xi said that since the beginning of this year, China and Russia have steadfastly navigated a turbulent external environment with great composure, aiming for higher-level and higher-quality development goals. He added that maintaining, consolidating and advancing bilateral relations is a strategic choice for both sides, according to Xinhua.

Noting that new blueprints for bilateral ties were charted during his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin this year, Xi said the two countries should maintain close coordination, fully implement the important common understandings reached by the two leaders, and work to expand the pie of cooperation with an eye on the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, so as to contribute more to world peace and development.

Mishustin conveyed President Putin's cordial greetings and best wishes for President Xi. He said the two meetings between the Russian and Chinese heads of state this year had strategically planned for the development of bilateral relations and consolidated the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Xinhua reported.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Mishustin co-chaired 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on Monday.

The regular meeting, which has been held every year since its inception in 1996, is an important mechanism for the implementation of the consensus reached between the two countries' heads of state, and for the promotion of bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchange, per Xinhua.

When Mishustin visited China in December 2023 for the 28th regular meeting between the two heads of government, President Xi also met him in Beijing, per Xinhua.

"The Russian prime minister's visit to China this week, as part of the two countries' regular exchange mechanism, along with high-level interactions, underscore the maturity and resilience of China-Russia relations against the backdrop of the current geopolitical landscape," Wang Xiaoquan, an expert with the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Marking the 30th regular meeting between the Chinese and Russian heads of government, this mechanism has become a key platform for policy coordination, allowing cooperation to progress steadily amid global turbulence and advancing a more balanced multipolar world and international cooperation in the spirit of equal consultation and mutual benefit, said Sun Xiuwen, an associate professor at the Institute for Central Asian Studies at Lanzhou University.

Deepen cooperation

During the meeting on Tuesday, Xi urged efforts to steadily expand mutual investment and enhance cooperation in traditional fields such as energy, connectivity, agriculture and aerospace, tap into cooperation potential in new sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and green development to foster new growth drivers for bilateral cooperation, and facilitate closer people-to-people exchanges, according to Xinhua.

He noted that the Recommendations of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, have made top-level design and outlined the strategic blueprint for China's economic and social development in the next five years.

Russia stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen cooperation in fields such as economy and trade, sci-tech, energy, agriculture and digital economy, engage in closer people-to-people exchanges, and enhance multilateral coordination, Mishustin said, per Xinhua.

Premier Li and Mishustin signed a joint communique and jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on areas such as customs and satellite navigation after their meeting on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Russia and China see each other as priority partners and will continue to strengthen cooperation across all fields, according to a joint communique adopted at a meeting between the two countries' heads of government in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Tass reported.

"Russia-China relations are neither based on a bloc-style and confrontational approach nor directed against third countries. In the spirit of eternal good-neighborliness, friendship, comprehensive strategic interaction, mutual profit and mutual gain, the parties will continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields and appropriately respond to external challenges, regarding each other as priority partners," the document reads.

Both China and Russia are major economies with broad potential for cooperation. Russia has been strengthening its real economy and promoting import substitution, seeking to leverage China's strengths in AI-driven manufacturing for faster development. "This may be why Mishustin made Hangzhou, China's innovation hub, a key stop on his visit," said Wang.

Russia and China will also train specialists for navigation in polar waters, according to a memorandum signed in Hangzhou during Mishustin's visit to China, the Russian Ministry of Transport said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

The document reflects the shared commitment of Russia and China to developing partnerships in commercial shipping and to strengthening human resources for the operation of vessels along the Northern Sea Route, according to the ministry.

Practical cooperation between China and Russia in the Arctic has been underway for a long time. The latest memorandum to train specialists in advanced polar navigation could help introduce modern logistics systems and technical solutions, improving transport efficiency and broadening the scope of cooperation, Sun said.

"As a new route for Eurasian trade, the Northern Sea Route is unlocking its potential at an accelerating pace, with China's expanding economic cooperation with regional partners serving as one of its main driving forces," Sun told the Global Times

Mishustin's visit to China has also attracted the attention of several Western and US media outlets. For example, a CNBC report on Monday noted that "ahead of this week's trip, the Kremlin said it placed 'very great' importance on the talks," and that Mishustin "was accompanied by a range of top officials, including his deputies and the ministers of finance, agriculture, transport, economic development and trade."

Wang Xiaoquan said that China and Russia have reached broad consensus in almost all major areas including politics, economy, and diplomacy, and continue to deepen their strategic coordination. Such cooperation is built on complementary strengths and mutual benefit, forming a solid foundation for long-term growth.

The expert added that by strengthening cooperation and working together to promote a fairer and more equitable global economic order, China and Russia can help curb new forms of neocolonialism, support development across the Global South and foster a more balanced, inclusive, and sustainable world economy.

