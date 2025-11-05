Eritrea: Call For Coordinated Effort To Enhance Public Understanding On Tropical Diseases

Mr. Mihreteab Abraha from the Ministry of Health has called for coordinated efforts to enhance public understanding of tropical diseases.

Citing a study conducted in 2007, Mr. Mihreteab noted that over one million people worldwide suffer from tropical diseases. He further stated that, with a view to controlling the prevalence of such diseases, the Ministry of Health has been organizing training programs for health professionals and ensuring the supply of medicines to health facilities.

Mr. Mihreteab also said that in 2014 and 2015, the Ministry conducted research at 345 elementary and junior schools across the country on the prevalence of bilharzia and intestinal worms, finding cases of bilharzia in 28 of the 58 sub-zones surveyed.

Accordingly, Mr. Mihreteab indicated that medicines for bilharzia and intestinal worms have been distributed to over 1.8 million and 688 thousand people, respectively.

