Rahul Gandhi Not Fit To Be PM, Says Digvijaya's Brother Lakshman

Rahul Gandhi 'Not Fit to be PM'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's brother, Lakshman Singh, who was expelled from the Congress party on Wednesday, launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is "not fit to become the Prime Minister."

Speaking to ANI, Lakshman Singh said, "Whatever the public decides, it will happen. One can think and speak anything but it is the public who will decide. But even if you ask a child, he will tell you that Rahul Gandhi can neither become the PM, nor is he deserving of it. Those who are talking about making him (Rahul Gandhi) the Prime Minister, I don't understand what attachment they have. But he is not fit to become the PM and he himself knows it."

He further said, "Even Rahul Gandhi knows that he will not become the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi is the first leader of Opposition, whose allies refused to put up his picture in the Bihar elections."

Bihar assembly elections are going to be held in two phases and voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6 (Thursday). The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11.

Lakshman Singh's Expulsion from Congress

Lakshman Singh was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years due to his anti-party activities on June 11, this year.

Lakshman Singh is a vocal leader and he often makes remarks against the Congress party as a result of which he was expelled. (ANI)

