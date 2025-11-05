Youth Lead The Conversation On Living Drug-Free At Nashville Panel Discussion

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Young voices took center stage this past weekend as Drug-Free Tennessee, the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, hosted an inspiring all-youth panel discussion at the Church of Scientology community hall in Nashville. The event, held as part of the city's Red Ribbon Week observance, highlighted the power of youth leadership in the movement toward a drug-free generation.

Middle and high school students shared openly about their life goals, the dangers drugs and alcohol pose to their futures, and the strategies they use to stand strong against peer pressure. The panelists also discussed how they help friends choose healthier paths and the importance of education and positive role models.

“It was truly uplifting to hear these young people speak with such clarity and passion about their futures,” said a representative of Drug-Free Tennessee.“When youth lead the conversation, you can feel the hope - and you can see the change happening.”

Drug-Free Tennessee has worked for years to bring drug-free education and resources to schools, families, and community groups throughout the state, empowering young people with the facts so they can make informed decisions. The chapter is part of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a global nonprofit focused on preventing drug abuse by providing free, fact-based educational materials to communities around the world.

All materials from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World - including booklets, educator guides, and full curriculum kits - are available free of charge. Educators, parents, and community leaders are encouraged to use these resources to support drug-prevention efforts year-round.

For more information about local programs and upcoming events, visit drugfreetn. To learn more about the Foundation for a Drug-Free World or to order free materials for drug-education efforts, go to drugfreeworld.

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is the state chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, dedicated to empowering youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free lives. The group provides community outreach, school programs, and educational events throughout Tennessee.