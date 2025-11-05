Porsche Financial Services names Michael W. Jobst to executive leadership team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jobst will serve as vice president of Products and Marketing

Atlanta., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael W. Jobst has been named Vice President of Products and Marketing of Atlanta-based Porsche Financial Services (PFS).

"I am thrilled to welcome Michael to PFS," said Nicolas Leduc, President and CEO of Porsche Financial Services.“His proven leadership and innovation are well known in the industry. I have no doubt Michael will inspire our team to new levels of excellence on behalf of our customers."

Jobst joined PFS from McCann Relationship Marketing, where he served as the Global Automotive Lead and Managing Director for the General Motors account. He succeeds Rebecca McClain who left PFS earlier in the year.

Jobst spent over 17 years at BMW in various leadership roles, including National Marketing Director. In this position, he led media, content, and digital channels to boost sales and enhance brand strength.

"I am excited and honored to join PFS," said Jobst. "Porsche is the gold standard of the financial service industry. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver new initiatives that add value to the customer experience."

Jobst's appointment comes during a time of robust growth at PFS. Over the past decade, PFS has tripled its business, growing its portfolio to $9 billion and earning the trust of more than 100,000 customers. This success is supported by a team of dedicated professionals committed to delivering exceptional service and custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States and Canada.”

About Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the Volkswagen Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world's most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.

