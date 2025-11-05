Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Seegnal Inc. (SEGN) Opens The Market


2025-11-05 03:15:46
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Eyal Schneid, Chief Executive Officer, Seegnal Inc. ("Seegnal" or the "Company") (TSXV: SEGN) and his executive team, joined Yossi Boker, Head of Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market from the Seegnal site at Ha'Dovdevan St. #9 Ramat Gan, Israel and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Seegnal presents a paradigm shift in combating Adverse Drug Reactions and their impacts, including health consequences, economic repercussions in re-admissions and re-visits, and doctors' fatigue, as well as streamlining the prescription process at the point of care, by moving the industry from DDI standard (Drug to Drug Interaction) to a new Patient at the Core standard. The platform seamlessly integrates with any Electronic Medical Records ("EMR") system to offer personalized medication recommendations, including Precision Medication, in real time with an unparalleled 98% accuracy rate. Seegnal's Digital Co-Pilot presents the future of prescribing medications at the point of care.

MENAFN05112025004218003983ID1110301383



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search