Amerihealth Caritas Builds On Year Of Action To Address Food Insecurity

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - AmeriHealth Caritas today announced new contributions to support Feeding America® in helping families access nutritious food.

The combined $350,000 from AmeriHealth Caritas, and the AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation, reflects an ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity as part of its mission to build healthier communities.

"Food insecurity is a pressing issue for families throughout the communities we serve," said AmeriHealth Caritas Executive Vice President and Chief Risk & Public Affairs Officer Rhonda Mims. "By supporting Feeding America and other trusted non-profit partners, we are reducing barriers to the healthy food that is essential for better health outcomes."

Over the past year, AmeriHealth Caritas and the AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation have provided significant support to numerous nonprofits working on the issue of food insecurity.



AmeriHealth Caritas associates dedicated nearly 37,000 volunteer hours to improving food security in the many states the company serves. This includes Healthy Food Healthy Community events across Louisiana, the annual Great Family Gathering in Philadelphia, and using a mobile unit to transport and distribute food and other necessities for months following Hurricane Helene.

A $150,000 grant to The Community Grocer in Philadelphia, to help transform a neighborhood site into a corner store and community space with a workforce development kitchen serving hot meals to local residents in need.

A $5 million, multi-year investment supporting MANNA FoodBank in western North Carolina, a member of Feeding America's network, to help build a more sustainable supply chain for the distribution of healthy foods.

A $75,000 grant to Harvest Hope Food Bank in South Carolina, also part of the Feeding America network, supporting child- and family-focused programming with special attention to foster youth.

A $50,000 donation to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to help fund school-based food pantries serving students and families in North Carolina's Research Triangle. A $1 million donation to support a variety of initiatives addressing food insecurity across Louisiana, including programs that connect families to healthy meals and nutrition education.

"Food security is essential for strong, thriving families and communities," said Lauren Maloney, director of the AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation. "This new donation to Feeding America builds on previous work the Foundation has done with organizations focused on increasing food security and access to healthy meals, including programs focused on specific populations like pregnant women and foster children."

Visit AmeriHealth Caritas' website to learn more about the company's overall approach to addressing Social Determinants of Health, including food insecurity.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation's leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves millions of Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa., AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit .

About AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation

The AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation ("the Foundation") is a national philanthropy dedicated to preventing and mitigating Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The Foundation is the independent philanthropic arm of AmeriHealth Caritas, advancing the company's holistic approach by empowering children and families to achieve resilience and reach their fullest potential.

###