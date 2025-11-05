Deloitte Middle East Launches Human Capital Trends 2025 Report: Navigating Work In The Age Of AI, Agility, And Human Sustainability

The report explores how AI, skills-based models, and human sustainability are reshaping the future of work across the region, as employers balance empowerment and control to deliver growth







Dubai, UAE – November, 2025: Deloitte Middle East has launched its Human Capital Trends Report 2025, unveiling eight timely studies that examine the evolving relationship between organizations and the workforce in a time of accelerated disruption. The report provides practical insights for leaders looking to navigate the tensions of modern work-balancing speed with stability, technology with trust, and efficiency with empowerment. Redefining Work and Leadership in the Middle East From AI and robotics to changing workforce expectations and national transformation agendas, the report underscores how the very definition of work is changing. In the Middle East, countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are investing heavily in human capital development, while also leading the charge in digital transformation through strategies like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the UAE's AI Strategy 2031, and Qatar National Vision 2030. A few standout findings from the report:

AI is not just a tool-it's redefining roles. From recruitment to performance management, AI is embedded across the workforce, raising urgent questions about purpose, value, and what it means to be“human” at work.

Rigid hierarchies are giving way to workforce ecosystems. The shift to skills-based models, supported by programs like the Human Capability Development Program in Saudi Arabia and the UAE's Advanced Skills Program, is helping organizations move beyond job titles to tap into dynamic talent pools. Human sustainability is the new business imperative. Well-being, inclusion, and meaningful work aren't“nice to haves”-they're foundational to resilience, retention, and relevance in the workplace of tomorrow. “In one of the most dynamic talent markets in the world, Middle East organizations have an opportunity to lead-by designing systems that are both high-performing and deeply human,” said Samir Khayzaran, Partner and Organization & Work Transformation Leader at Deloitte Middle East.“This report challenges leaders to move beyond legacy thinking and reimagine how people, technology, and culture intersect.” “The real transformation is a mindset shift-from controlling systems to empowering people,” said Dania Nourallah, Partner in Human Capital at Deloitte Middle East.“Future-ready organizations design around people, unlocking creativity, resilience, and progress at scale. Each mini-study in the report zooms in on a different facet of transformation-from redefining managerial roles and rethinking performance to reclaiming organizational capacity and supporting young talent entering the workforce. The Human Capital Trends 2025 report offers a practical blueprint for policymakers, HR professionals, and business leaders looking to turn bold national ambition into lasting organizational impact. All eight articles from the report can be found here.