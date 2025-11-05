Emirates NBD Announces 8Th Edition Of Annual Unity Run At Expo City Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Community run celebrates inclusion and the UAE Year of Community

Dubai, UAE, November 2025: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the 8th edition of its annual Emirates NBD Unity Run (Walk/Run for Unity in Diversity), scheduled to take place on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at Expo City Dubai.

The event takes place under the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative and forms part of the UAE's Year of Community, reflecting the nation's commitment to strengthening social bonds, promoting volunteerism, and advancing inclusivity for all residents and citizens.

This popular community event is open to children and adults of all abilities and ages, aligning with Emirates NBD's CSR pillar of advocating inclusion for people of determination. The run continues to raise awareness about accessibility, equality and inclusion across education, the workplace and social engagement while also encouraging active participation in community fitness.

Participants can choose their preferred challenge, be it a 3 km fun walk/run, a 5 km or 10 km timed distance. Medals, finisher certificates, special prizes and trophies will be awarded, while the Emirates NBD Unity Run Village will once again feature a vibrant gathering space with entertainment, food outlets, family activities and community engagement zones.

In line with the UAE's commitment to sustainability, this year's Unity Run is designed as a green event, implementing eco-friendly practices such as waste reduction, reusable water stations and paperless registration to minimise its environmental footprint while promoting well-being and inclusivity.

The event supports Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre as well as Beit Al Khair Society, reaffirming Emirates NBD's ongoing pledge to empower people of determination and support charitable causes that create long-term community value.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said:“Emirates NBD is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are proud to continue our support of the Unity Run. The event brings people together to support a common cause, an initiative that is well aligned with the bank's approach to driving social impact and change. This year the integration of eco-friendly practices to contribute to sustainability objectives and is closely linked to the bank's own sustainability agenda”.

He added:“In this Year of Community, Emirates NBD continues to foster inclusion and accessibility within the nation by building strong connections with our communities. This reflects our shared responsibility in strengthening social and economic growth within the UAE as one of the leading financial institutions in the country.”

Ruth Dickinson, Event Director & Managing Partner, FittGROUPME, added: “We are thrilled to return to Expo City Dubai for the 2025 Emirates NBD Unity Run, a venue that reflects both inclusivity and sustainability. This year's event builds on the success of previous editions by creating a truly accessible celebration of unity, with eco-conscious measures that ensure we are not only promoting inclusion but also protecting the environment we all share.”

“As we celebrate the UAE's Year of Community, the Emirates NBD Unity Run stands as a powerful symbol of togetherness and purpose. It unites people of all backgrounds and abilities in one inclusive event that reflects the UAE's vision of compassion, sustainability and shared progress. This year's run goes beyond fitness, it is a celebration of belonging and a reminder that every step counts towards a more inclusive, connected future.”

Taking place during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, the Emirates NBD Unity Run offers a meaningful way for participants to stay active, celebrate diversity, and support a cause that strengthens community connections across the UAE.

