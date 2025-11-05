Russia Redeploys Drone Operators From Crimea To Reinforce Its Forces On Dnipro River Front Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy has brought in additional drone operators to the Dnipro River front. These crews underwent training at centers located in temporarily occupied Crimea. Several teams have arrived to reinforce Russian units currently operating in this sector," Voloshyn said.

He noted that recently, the enemy has focused on reconnaissance, logistics, and regrouping its forces and assets, with little engagement in active assaults along the Dnipro River axis.

"According to our intelligence, on the Dnipro River and Kherson fronts, the enemy has concentrated efforts on reconnaissance, fire strikes against identified targets, logistics, rotations, and the buildup of forces and equipment at forward positions. Over the past month, it has carried out few offensive actions, mainly focusing on regrouping," the spokesperson said.

Russians attempting to push Ukrainian forces back near Vyshneve, Rybne, Verbove – Voloshyn

Voloshyn added that on the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Russian troops are also rotating and redeploying assault group personnel to forward positions.

"This is quite a difficult and risky operation because behind the front line there is what we call a 'kill zone,' where movement is extremely dangerous," he said.

According to Voloshyn, Ukrainian forces are striking all detected movements using drones and artillery. The Russian military, under the cover of electronic warfare systems and unfavorable weather conditions, is trying to transfer assault personnel to frontline positions.

"They usually spend two to three days accumulating at forward positions before launching assaults on our lines," he said.

On November 4, Ukraine's Defense Forces engaged in 154 combat clashes with Russian invaders along the front line.