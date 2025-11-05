Zelensky Says Lithuania Offers Support On Gas Supplies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on social media X by President Volodymyr Zelensky following talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda, according to Ukrinform.

"A good conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Lithuania has been helping us a lot since the beginning of this war, and we greatly appreciate all the support provided. Now, before the onset of winter, when we need energy support, Lithuania is again ready to help us. Gitanas offered support with gas. Thank you for that. We agreed that our teams will work on this," Zelensky said.

According to him, the conversation also touched on possible threats to Lithuania from Belarus through hybrid attacks involving waves of migrants and aerial objects.

"I offered our assistance. We will work to ensure greater security in our region and in friendly Lithuania. We also agreed on our positions in diplomacy and coordinated measures for the near future," the President of Ukraine said.

He also informed the Lithuanian leader about the situation on the battlefield.“Our soldiers are holding the line of defense despite Russian narratives in the media,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, on November 4, Zelensky said that of the USD 2 billion Ukraine needs to import gas during the heating season, USD 750 million is missing.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine