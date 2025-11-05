Enemy Destroys Boiler Room Near Kharkiv, Leaving Over 3,000 Residents Without Heat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy destroyed the main boiler room that provided heat to the village of Rohan in the suburbs of Kharkiv. Currently, more than three thousand people are without heating. Therefore, a headquarters has been set up to work around the clock to help residents. We are working to quickly restore heat supply,” said Syniehubov.

According to him, on November 5, more than 200 people came for hot meals, and more than 100 residents, including children, used the warming centers.

Syniehubov noted that at the stations, people can not only warm up, but also charge their gadgets, eat, drink tea, and receive assistance from psychologists from the State Emergency Service. Teams of doctors are also on duty around the clock.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 4, the Russian army struck critical infrastructure in the Rohan community in the Kharkiv region. A boiler room and several private houses were destroyed. A 73-year-old woman and two men, aged 65 and 39, were injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the Russian drones hit the building of the local Rohan fire brigad, causing significant damage to the fire station and equipment.