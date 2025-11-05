AFU Clear Pokrovsk City Council Building Of Russians And Raise Ukrainian Flag
“Assault troops of the 'Skelia' regiment returned the Ukrainian flag to the city council building in Pokrovsk,” the report says.Read also: Ukraine's General Staff says no encirclement in Pokrovsk
As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that there is no encirclement of the Defense Forces units in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Measures are being taken to block the enemy, which is trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active countermeasures against attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold are ongoing.
In Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th Special Forces Brigade, SSS operators, combined groups of the Special Operations Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the Main Intelligence Directorate are involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment