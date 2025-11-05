Zelensky Discusses European Integration And Security Cooperation With Vučić

Zelensky Discusses European Integration And Security Cooperation With Vučić
"I spoke with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. We had a substantive discussion on the European integration of our countries. There are areas where we can assist one another. We also addressed opportunities for cooperation in regional security. Our countries share this interest, and we will work on it," Zelensky said.
According to him, the conversation also touched on“the international agenda for the near future.”
“We agreed to stay in contact and continue coordination,” the President of Ukraine said.Read also: Zelensky, Takaichi discuss joint arms production, energy support, pressure on Russi
As reported, Vucic said in an interview with the German magazine Cicero that Serbia produces a large amount of ammunition and is ready to supply it to anyone in Europe. When asked whether these munitions could then be used in Ukraine, he replied that“buyers can do whatever they want with them,” adding that the EU has not yet responded to his proposal.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment