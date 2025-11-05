Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrzaliznytsia Temporarily Restricts Train Service On Kramatorsk Route

2025-11-05 03:13:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company reported this on Telegram.

The decision was made for security reasons. Passengers of all five long-distance trains on the Kramatorsk route will receive detailed notifications about the final station in the Ukrzaliznytsia app on the day of departure.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration is organizing shuttle buses between Kramatorsk-Sloviansk and the temporary terminal station. Train attendants and station staff are assisting passengers on-site and accompanying them during transfers.

Read also: Ukrainian intel reveals escalating partisan attacks on Russian railways

The temporary restriction also applies to suburban train service in the Donetsk region, including the Bantysheve-Kramatorsk and Sloviansk-Raihorodok routes.

"Passenger safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will resume full service as soon as conditions allow," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

UkrinForm

