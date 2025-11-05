Ukrzaliznytsia Temporarily Restricts Train Service On Kramatorsk Route

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company reported this on Telegram.

The decision was made for security reasons. Passengers of all five long-distance trains on the Kramatorsk route will receive detailed notifications about the final station in the Ukrzaliznytsia app on the day of departure.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration is organizing shuttle buses between Kramatorsk-Sloviansk and the temporary terminal station. Train attendants and station staff are assisting passengers on-site and accompanying them during transfers.

The temporary restriction also applies to suburban train service in the Donetsk region, including the Bantysheve-Kramatorsk and Sloviansk-Raihorodok routes.

"Passenger safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will resume full service as soon as conditions allow," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia