KP Turns Deadly For Transgenders: 195 Lives Lost 13 Violent Attacks Reported Across The Province

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Violence against the transgender community continues to surge across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with at least 15 transgender individuals brutally murdered in the first ten months of 2025, according to community reports.

Cruelty Unleashed, Young Transgender Brutally Tortured in Swat

In one of the most recent and horrifying incidents, a young transgender person was viciously assaulted in Mingora, Swat by two men identified as Zeeshan and Salahuddin.

According to police, the victim, 20-year-old Umair alias Shayan, was subjected to severe torture, resulting in a fractured jaw and spinal injuries. Local residents immediately shifted the injured victim to Saidu Sharif Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police later confirmed the arrest of both suspects, terming the attack a“shocking act of brutality” that once again underscores the transgender community's constant struggle for safety, dignity, and justice in the province.

Horrific Sexual Assault on Transgender Victim Shocks Dera Ismail Khan

In another disturbing case, a transgender individual from Faisalabad was gang-raped by four unidentified men in Dera Ismail Khan, marking yet another grim chapter in the ongoing violence against transgender persons.

Also Read: Tribal Elders Demand Restoration of FATA's Status at Khyber Jirga; Achakzai Terms Merger 'Unconstitutional and Forced'

Police reports state that the assailants allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet with ropes before taking turns assaulting the transgender individual. The traumatized victim later filed a complaint, after which police registered a case against the four suspects and initiated raids to arrest them.

So far, however, no arrests have been made. Authorities have appealed to the public to share any credible information about the attackers, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Farzana Riaz Blasts Systemic Failure, Says Killers of 195 Transgenders Still Free

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Transgender Community Organization President Farzana Riaz expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of violence and sexual assault targeting transgender individuals.

She revealed that despite dozens of pending court cases, extortionists, kidnappers, and the killers of 195 transgender persons continue to roam freely.“Justice remains out of reach for most victims, while perpetrators act with complete impunity,” she lamented.

Referring to the recent Swat case, Farzana said the victim was a mentally challenged and underage transgender person, making the brutality even more inhumane.“This was an act of sheer cruelty against a helpless human being,” she said.

Farzana added that several such cases have been reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the majority of offenders still walk free.“Instead of ensuring protection, authorities have failed to make this province safe for us. Today, no transgender person feels secure anywhere,” she concluded.