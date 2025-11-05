Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Isdb Review Inclusive Approaches In Global Financial System (PHOTO)


2025-11-05 03:13:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5.​ Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have discussed inclusive approaches within the global financial system, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We were pleased to meet with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, within the framework of the Arab Coordination Group High-Level Roundtable.

Our discussions focused on the priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IsDB Group, inclusive approaches within the global financial system, and the ongoing preparations for the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group, which will be held in Baku in 2026," the post reads.









