Azerbaijan, Isdb Review Inclusive Approaches In Global Financial System (PHOTO)
"We were pleased to meet with Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, within the framework of the Arab Coordination Group High-Level Roundtable.
Our discussions focused on the priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IsDB Group, inclusive approaches within the global financial system, and the ongoing preparations for the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group, which will be held in Baku in 2026," the post reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment