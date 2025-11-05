Presentation Of Azerbaijani Houses Abroad Held In Türkiye's Antalya (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Houses abroad were presented, and their activities were discussed within the framework of the First Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors held in Antalya, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was attended by the committee's chairman, Fuad Muradov, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli, heads of Azerbaijani Houses and Cultural Centers in various countries, and media representatives.

Throughout the discourse, audiovisual materials showcasing the operational dynamics of Azerbaijani Houses were presented, accompanied by an in-depth exposition of the initiatives executed by these entities aimed at safeguarding our cultural heritage, linguistic integrity, and national identity.

The discussions noted that Azerbaijani Houses play an important platform role in terms of combining the scientific and intellectual potential of Azerbaijanis living abroad and strengthening cultural and public relations, as well as conveying Azerbaijani realities to the world.

The heads of Azerbaijani Houses abroad made reports and once again recalled the contributions they can make to cultural diplomacy.

Then, a presentation outlining new perspectives on the 'Azerbaijan Houses' concept, setting targets and operational mechanisms for the coming years, was shared with the participants.

The presentation generated significant engagement and was extensively deliberated upon.



The assembly encompassed a discourse on the 'National Language' digital curriculum initiative designed for Azerbaijanis residing overseas.

The author and head of the project, implemented with the support of the diaspora committee, an Azerbaijani living in the Netherlands, Sevinj Aliyeva, provided extensive information about the 'National Language' project, highlighted future development directions, and said that the project is accessible to everyone.

Additionally, a multimedia segment showcasing the initiative was unveiled.

Muradov engaged in a comprehensive dialogue, addressing a multitude of inquiries posed by the leadership of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions overseas.

At present, the global landscape features a network of 31 Azerbaijani Houses strategically positioned across 20 distinct nations, showcasing a diverse array of cultural diplomacy and international outreach initiatives. Weekend educational institutions function within every Azerbaijani cultural center.