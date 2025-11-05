Event Dedicated To 5Th Anniversary Of Victory In Patriotic War Marked With Participation Of Martyrs' Mothers (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 5, an event dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War was held with participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The event, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, brought together mothers of Azerbaijan's heroes who lost their lives in the First Karabakh War, the Patriotic War, the April and Tovuz battles, as well as in anti-terrorist operations, from across the country.

The event, organized by the Fire Land group, also coincided with the 5th anniversary of the "My Son is a Hero!" project.

In their remarks, speakers highlighted bravery of Azerbaijan's heroic army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the liberation of the lands from Armenian occupation as a result of the historic Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, and the heroism of the sons of the Motherland who fell in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The event, furthermore, featured the screening of a trailer of the feature film "44," highlighting the road to Victory in the Patriotic War and the heroism of Azerbaijan's army.

Prominent Azerbaijani artists then took the stage.

At the end of the event, the martyrs' families presented a commemorative gift to Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, expressing their gratitude to the state and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the attention and care they have always shown to the families of the martyrs.

Matanat Mammadova, Mother of martyr Huseyn Taghiyev, and Ulduz Mikayilova, mother of martyred senior lieutenant Rahim Mikayilov, expressed their impressions to AZERTAC, conveying profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

For five years now, Azerbaijan has been holding commemorative events to honor the memory of its martyrs, bringing together families of fallen soldiers through projects like "My Son is a Hero!" and "My Father is a Hero!", with approximately 5,000 mothers of martyrs and over 1,700 children of martyrs participating in various activities over these years.

In particular, during Ramadan this year, approximately 2,000 mothers of Azerbaijani martyrs attended meetings organized under the "My Son is a Hero!" project, which was supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

These events are a manifestation of attention and care for the families of martyrs, and respect for the memory of their heroic sons, as well as aims to support the state's efforts in this regard.