Omnione Pocket PC Work, Create, And Play Anywhere

MENAFN - GetNews) Meet the OmniOne 5.7, the world's first pocket-sized Mini PC with both a built-in screen and a self-powered battery. Designed for professionals and creators on the move, it offers desktop-grade performance without the bulk.







The device supports dual 4K external displays, features a 5.7-inch HD touchscreen, and runs on an Intel N150 chip with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth everyday use.







Unlike conventional mini PCs, the OmniOne 5.7 doesn't need to be plugged in - it's truly portable, allowing users to work, meet, or create wherever inspiration strikes. Now live on Kickstarter, it's ready to redefine what productivity looks like in the palm of your hand







Compact yet powerful, the OmniOne 5.7 turns any space into a productive workspace. With a built-in display, battery, and full I/O ports, it breaks free from the limitations of traditional mini PCs that depend on cables and outlets.







The lightweight design weighs just 326 grams, featuring a 5.7-inch HD touchscreen for intuitive control on the go. Its Intel N150 CPU, 16GB memory, and 512GB storage make it capable of handling office software, multitasking, and video calls effortlessly.







Supporting RJ45 Ethernet, USB Host, and DP 1.2 dual-display output, OmniOne 5.7 bridges portability and productivity - perfect for freelancers, students, and professionals who need a reliable companion for flexible work anywhere.







The OmniOne 5.7 is redefining what a mini PC can be. Designed with a built-in 5.7-inch touchscreen and integrated 16.34Wh battery, it eliminates the need for external monitors or power adapters - offering true portability in a device that fits in your hand.







Powered by an Intel N150 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the OmniOne 5.7 delivers smooth multitasking and desktop-level performance for work, meetings, and light creative tasks. With DP 1.2 video output, users can extend up to two 4K displays, transforming it into a full workstation when needed.

Its compact 326g body, efficient cooling design, and complete I/O ports make it equally at home in a café, co-working space, or travel setup. Combining performance, flexibility, and freedom, the OmniOne 5.7 is shaping the next generation of portable computing.