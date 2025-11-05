Free Legal Consultations For Impaired Driving Cases This November With Calgary's Khalid Akram

MENAFN - GetNews) Calgary Criminal Defence Lawyer Khalid Akram Offers Free Consultations for DUI and Impaired Driving Cases Throughout November 2025

Akram Law, a leading Calgary criminal defence firm, announced today that founding lawyer Khalid Akram, J.D., B.Sc., is offering free consultations for DUI and impaired driving cases throughout November 2025. The initiative aims to help individuals understand their legal options and receive timely professional advice during one of the most critical stages of their case.

With years of courtroom experience and a proven track record defending clients against impaired driving charges, Khalid Akram has become one of Calgary's most trusted legal advocates. His approach focuses on protecting clients' rights, challenging improper police procedures, and minimizing long-term consequences such as license suspensions, criminal records, and employment barriers.

“A DUI or impaired driving charge can happen to anyone - but it doesn't have to define your future,” said Khalid Akram.“My goal is to provide accessible legal guidance to those who need it most, especially before critical court dates. This free consultation offer allows individuals to make informed decisions and start building a strong defence early.”







Supporting Clients at Every Stage of the Legal Process

In addition to representing clients facing impaired driving allegations, Akram Law also assists with related legal proceedings, including bail hearings and assault charges. This comprehensive approach ensures clients receive complete support - from the moment of arrest to courtroom representation.

The firm's DUI and Impaired Driving Defence service includes:



Challenging breathalyzer and roadside testing procedures

Reviewing officer conduct and Charter rights violations

Negotiating for reduced charges or dismissals Providing representation for both first-time and repeat offenders

Why Early Legal Representation Matters

Many drivers underestimate the seriousness of an impaired driving charge in Alberta. Convictions can lead to severe penalties, including license suspension, increased insurance premiums, fines, and even jail time. Seeking legal advice as soon as possible allows lawyers to examine evidence, identify procedural errors, and craft effective defence strategies before deadlines pass.

“Early intervention can significantly change the course of a case,” Akram explained.“From ensuring a fair bail hearing to negotiating with Crown prosecutors, our role is to protect our clients' rights and their future opportunities.”

About Khalid Akram and Akram Law

Khalid Akram is the founding lawyer at Akram Law, a Calgary-based criminal defence firm committed to protecting clients' legal rights across Alberta. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waterloo (2006) and a Juris Doctor from the University of Windsor (2014). Called to the Bar in Ontario (2015) and Alberta (2023), Akram is a member of both the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Society of Alberta.

Akram Law represents clients in a wide range of criminal matters, including DUI and impaired driving, assault, drug offences, fraud, and bail hearings. The firm is located at #280, 700 – 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0T8.







Book Your Free DUI Consultation

Individuals charged with impaired driving or related offences can schedule a free consultation with Khalid Akram throughout November 2025 by visiting .