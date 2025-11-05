Mafi Psychotherapy Is Helping NYC Clients Navigate Life's Big Questions Through Culturally-Informed Therapy

MENAFN - GetNews) Mafi Psychotherapy is an affirming, existential therapy practice based in New York City, the spot where culture meets mental health care.







Tyler Mafi, a queer, trans, and multicultural therapist behind NYC's Mafi Psychotherapy practice, has extended an open invitation to anyone in need of assistance to reach out and book a free consultation.

Tyler Mafi specializes in working with young adults, particularly those who struggle through the post-college phase when everything suddenly feels unclear. He also sees couples-queer, polyamorous, multiracial-to work through relationship dynamics.

What sets his practice apart is how he treats intergenerational trauma. Growing up in a multicultural household, Mafi learned firsthand how ancestral experiences get passed down through generations. Both the resources and the wounds. His work helps clients connect with their heritage to heal trauma patterns while building stronger community ties.

"Historical trauma and our ancestors' responses get passed down to us," he explained. "I help clients connect with their culture intentionally to heal those patterns."







Clients describe Mafi as warm and grounding-someone who creates real safety while gently challenging them to grow. He understands their perspective while helping them think differently. That balance seems rare.

His approach pulls from existential therapy but also mindfulness, internal family systems, DBT, all mixed with narrative techniques. Mafi centers identity in everything to make sure all parts of his clients' experience are explored in the healing process.

Beyond trauma work, Mafi Psychotherapy handles low self-esteem issues, as well as anger and resentment, with the therapist stating, "My role is to help you get unstuck and feel more fulfilled as you take the driver's seat of your life.”

The practice operates from two locations by appointment: one at Union Square (Tuesdays) and Cobble Hill (Sundays). Both offer warm spaces where clients can undertake difficult work to examine their lives and make meaningful changes.

More information about Mafi Therapy, Tyler himself, and the available services, can all be found on the official website.