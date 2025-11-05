Bold City Glass Brings Modern Frameless Glass To Neptune Beach Residences

Bold City Glass, a locally owned custom glass company based in Atlantic Beach, has expanded its residential services in Neptune Beach, offering homeowners the chance to transform their bathrooms with Custom Frameless Glass Shower Doors in Neptune Beach, F. The company's frameless glass designs are bringing light, space, and modern elegance to coastal homes throughout the Jacksonville Beaches area.

Known for its precise installation and high-quality materials, Bold City Glass in Neptune Beach, F creates custom glass enclosures that blend function and style. The company's frameless doors and enclosures are designed to enhance natural light and make bathrooms feel open and inviting.

“Our clients want their spaces to feel bright, fresh, and timeless,” said Chandler Bell of Bold City Glass.“Frameless glass gives that coastal simplicity people love about Neptune Beach. It complements the natural light and relaxed lifestyle of the area.”

Located just south of Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach is known for its easygoing atmosphere, boutique shops, and walkable charm. From sunrise yoga sessions along the shore to evenings at Pete's Bar or Lemon Bar, the community celebrates laid-back living and ocean-inspired design. Bold City Glass's clean, frameless styles fit perfectly into that setting, offering a sleek alternative to traditional framed enclosures that can feel bulky or outdated.

Each frameless installation is custom-cut and installed using premium tempered safety glass and hardware finishes like brushed nickel or matte black. Homeowners can choose from various configurations including 90-degree, neo-angle, and sliding designs to suit their space and layout.

The company has also seen rising interest in frameless glass shower enclosure among Neptune Beach residents updating coastal cottages or building new homes near the Beaches Town Center. These installations create a seamless transition between tile, glass, and light, reflecting the clean aesthetic of modern beachside architecture.

“Every project we complete in Neptune Beach feels like part of the local story,” Bell added.“It's not just glass: it's about capturing the open, breezy feeling of the coast and bringing that energy indoors.”

For Neptune Beach homeowners ready to elevate their bathrooms or add custom glass features, Bold City Glass offers consultations and free estimates through its website or local showroom in Atlantic Beach.

About Bold City Glass

Bold City Glass is a locally based shower door shop serving Northeast Florida with a focus on modern, custom glass solutions. The company provides frameless shower doors, glass shower enclosures, mirrors, and other custom glass projects, helping homeowners create clean, contemporary spaces tailored to their needs.